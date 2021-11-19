NO. 1 GONZAGA 92, BELLARMINE 50
UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 19, 2021
NO. 1 Gonzaga 92, Bellarmine 50
FG FT Reb
BELLARMINE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Claycomb 32 3-8 0-0 1-3 0 2 7
Hopf 30 2-3 0-0 2-5 0 4 4
Betz 32 5-8 0-0 0-4 1 4 12
Fleming 38 1-6 2-2 0-1 0 2 4
Penn 33 6-14 2-3 1-1 6 1 14
Pfriem 10 1-2 0-0 0-1 1 1 2
Tipton 9 1-4 0-0 0-0 0 2 2
Wieland 7 2-5 1-1 0-1 0 0 5
Devault 6 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Younker 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Totals 200 21-53 5-6 4-17 8 20 50
Percentages: FG .396, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 3-25, .120 (Betz 2-3, Claycomb 1-6, Devault 0-1, Hopf 0-1, Pfriem 0-1, Younker 0-1, Tipton 0-2, Wieland 0-2, Penn 0-3, Fleming 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Wieland, Younker). Turnovers: 15 (Penn 6, Betz 2, Claycomb 2, Pfriem 2, Fleming, Wieland, Younker). Steals: 3 (Fleming 2, Betz). Technical Fouls: None.
FG FT Reb
GONZAGA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Holmgren 25 8-10 2-2 2-5 5 2 18
Timme 25 7-10 10-13 1-5 1 1 25
Bolton 23 1-5 0-0 0-1 1 1 3
Nembhard 24 3-7 0-0 0-1 7 1 8
Strawther 24 6-10 3-3 4-6 0 2 19
Hickman 20 3-4 0-0 0-3 3 0 9
Sallis 19 1-2 0-0 0-2 1 2 2
Watson 12 0-4 0-0 2-6 1 5 0
Gregg 10 2-4 1-1 2-2 1 1 5
Perry 6 1-1 0-0 2-4 1 0 2
Arlauskas 5 0-3 1-2 1-1 0 0 1
Lang 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Few 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Graves 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 32-60 17-21 14-38 21 15 92
Percentages: FG .533, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Strawther 4-7, Hickman 3-4, Nembhard 2-5, Timme 1-2, Bolton 1-4, Holmgren 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Holmgren 2, Gregg, Sallis). Turnovers: 13 (Nembhard 3, Watson 3, Bolton 2, Sallis 2, Arlauskas, Holmgren, Strawther). Steals: 8 (Sallis 4, Holmgren 2, Timme, Watson). Technical Fouls: None.
