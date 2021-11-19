The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 19, 2021

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5:55 a.m.: Formula 1 ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Charlotte at Atlanta NBA

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Portland Root

Boxing

4 p.m.: Prelims: undercard bouts … ESPN2

Cross country, college

7 a.m.: NCAA Division I Championship ESPNU

Curling

3 p.m.: Men’s and women’s finals ………………………………… NBC Sports

Football, college

9 a.m.: Michigan State at Ohio State ABC

9 a.m.: Wake Forest at Clemson ESPN

9 a.m.: Iowa State at Oklahoma Fox 28

9 a.m.: UMass at Army CBS Sports

9 a.m.: Texas at West Virginia ESPN2

11 a.m.: Illinois at Iowa FS1

11 a.m.: Montana State at Montana Root

11:30 a.m.: Georgia Tech at Notre Dame NBC

Noon: Washington at Colorado Pac-12

12:30 p.m.: Arkansas at Alabama CBS

12:30 p.m.: SMU at Cincinnati ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Wisconsin ABC

12:30 p.m.: Virginia at Pittsburgh ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: East Carolina at Navy CBS Sports

1 p.m.: Louisiana at Liberty ESPNU

1 p.m.: UCLA at USC Fox 28

2:30 p.m.: Baylor at Kansas FS1

4 p.m.: Auburn at South Carolina ESPN

4:30 p.m.: Oregon at Utah ABC

4:30 p.m.: South Alabama at Tennessee ESPNU

5 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Texas Tech Fox 28

5 p.m.: Wyoming at Utah State CBS Sports

6 p.m.: UL Monroe at LSU ESPN2

6 p.m.: New Mexico at Boise State FS1

7:30 p.m.: Arizona State at Oregon State ESPN

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: RSM Classic Golf

1 p.m.: LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship Golf

10:30 p.m.: EPGA Tour: DP World Tour Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

1 p.m.: New Jersey at Tampa Bay NHL

4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Toronto NHL

Soccer, men

4:30 a.m.: Chelsea at Leicester City NBC Sports

7 a.m.: Brighton & Hove Albion at Aston Villa NBC Sports

7 a.m.: West Ham United at Wolverhampton USA

Soccer, women

9 a.m.: NWSL Championship: Washington at Chicago …………. CBS

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

7:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington vs. Texas State 700-AM

Football, college

11 a.m.: Idaho at Idaho State 92.5-FM

1 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Portland State 700-AM

All events subject to change

