On the Air
UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 19, 2021
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5:55 a.m.: Formula 1 ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Charlotte at Atlanta NBA
7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Portland Root
Boxing
4 p.m.: Prelims: undercard bouts … ESPN2
Cross country, college
7 a.m.: NCAA Division I Championship ESPNU
Curling
3 p.m.: Men’s and women’s finals ………………………………… NBC Sports
Football, college
9 a.m.: Michigan State at Ohio State ABC
9 a.m.: Wake Forest at Clemson ESPN
9 a.m.: Iowa State at Oklahoma Fox 28
9 a.m.: UMass at Army CBS Sports
9 a.m.: Texas at West Virginia ESPN2
11 a.m.: Illinois at Iowa FS1
11 a.m.: Montana State at Montana Root
11:30 a.m.: Georgia Tech at Notre Dame NBC
Noon: Washington at Colorado Pac-12
12:30 p.m.: Arkansas at Alabama CBS
12:30 p.m.: SMU at Cincinnati ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Wisconsin ABC
12:30 p.m.: Virginia at Pittsburgh ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: East Carolina at Navy CBS Sports
1 p.m.: Louisiana at Liberty ESPNU
1 p.m.: UCLA at USC Fox 28
2:30 p.m.: Baylor at Kansas FS1
4 p.m.: Auburn at South Carolina ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Oregon at Utah ABC
4:30 p.m.: South Alabama at Tennessee ESPNU
5 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Texas Tech Fox 28
5 p.m.: Wyoming at Utah State CBS Sports
6 p.m.: UL Monroe at LSU ESPN2
6 p.m.: New Mexico at Boise State FS1
7:30 p.m.: Arizona State at Oregon State ESPN
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: RSM Classic Golf
1 p.m.: LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship Golf
10:30 p.m.: EPGA Tour: DP World Tour Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
1 p.m.: New Jersey at Tampa Bay NHL
4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Toronto NHL
Soccer, men
4:30 a.m.: Chelsea at Leicester City NBC Sports
7 a.m.: Brighton & Hove Albion at Aston Villa NBC Sports
7 a.m.: West Ham United at Wolverhampton USA
Soccer, women
9 a.m.: NWSL Championship: Washington at Chicago …………. CBS
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
7:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington vs. Texas State 700-AM
Football, college
11 a.m.: Idaho at Idaho State 92.5-FM
1 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Portland State 700-AM
All events subject to change
