By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Curtis E. Bibb and Elliott H. A. Roberts, both of Spokane Valley.

Josef K. Arthur and Kathleen M. Chamberlain, both of Spokane.

Carson L. Blumenthal and Lisa M. Lagos, both of Spokane.

Mark A. Sprecher and Sarah E. Crowell, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Shawn H. Libby and Cassandra M. Stanley, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Harry Hansen v. Kitty Sweet, restitution of premises.

Earnest L. Raab DC, et al., v. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., et al., complaint.

Hilton Real Estate Inc. v. Natalie Collins, restitution of premises.

Church of the Living Word v. Robert Harris, et al., seeking quiet title.

Tam Pham v. Riley Hull, et al., restitution of premises.

GHPC Corporation v. Robert P. Talarico, restitution of premises.

First National Insurance Company of America v. Mondy N. Zackious, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Charter, Drew and Jessica

Halfhide, Alex C. and Carter J.

Lay, Keema M. and Holien, Todd J.

Bruno, Allison K. and Adam J.

Cosner, Scott J. and Shannon L.

Clark, Jessica M. and James W., Jr.

Perella, Lori L. and Albert J.

Beavers, Jamie R. and Travis W.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren

James D. Bridges, 23; restitution of premises, 84 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault of a child-domestic violence.

Desmond R. Campbell, also known as Desmond R. Baldwin and Desmund R. Baldwin, 47; 14 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Shane J. LaVoie, also known as Shayne LaVoie, 52; 43 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Joshua H. Bettencourt, 35; $15 fine, 30 months in a prison-based alternative, 30 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Tanner I. Henson, 24; 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Eric Holmes, 41; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of two counts of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Deston A. Tensley, 44; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Michael P. Price

Mark Bryant, 56; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Tony Hazel

Michael Vassar, 47; restitution to be determined, three months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and first-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Laura L. Alvarado, 29; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Amanda L. Blair, 33; 15 days in jail, theft.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Sequoia K. Woods, 22; 30 days in jail, fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest, first-degree trespass building and second-degree trespass premises.

Zachariah J. Zimmerman, 34; 15 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and second-degree trespass premises.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Kristopher L. Hodgson, 28; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for one day served, 15 days electronic home monitoring and 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Katarina M. Matt, 29; $940.50 fine, 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Ethan B. Ruger, 25; $990.50 fine, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless endangerment.

Michael L. Sisco, 61; $500 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Carolyn O. Trott, 54; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Carson V. Wells, 24; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Toby D. Lawson, 60; $1,245.50 fine, 22 days in jail with credit given for 22 days served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated and hit and run attended vehicle.