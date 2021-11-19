Washington records
Fri., Nov. 19, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Curtis E. Bibb and Elliott H. A. Roberts, both of Spokane Valley.
Josef K. Arthur and Kathleen M. Chamberlain, both of Spokane.
Carson L. Blumenthal and Lisa M. Lagos, both of Spokane.
Mark A. Sprecher and Sarah E. Crowell, both of Nine Mile Falls.
Shawn H. Libby and Cassandra M. Stanley, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Harry Hansen v. Kitty Sweet, restitution of premises.
Earnest L. Raab DC, et al., v. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., et al., complaint.
Hilton Real Estate Inc. v. Natalie Collins, restitution of premises.
Church of the Living Word v. Robert Harris, et al., seeking quiet title.
Tam Pham v. Riley Hull, et al., restitution of premises.
GHPC Corporation v. Robert P. Talarico, restitution of premises.
First National Insurance Company of America v. Mondy N. Zackious, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Charter, Drew and Jessica
Halfhide, Alex C. and Carter J.
Lay, Keema M. and Holien, Todd J.
Bruno, Allison K. and Adam J.
Cosner, Scott J. and Shannon L.
Clark, Jessica M. and James W., Jr.
Perella, Lori L. and Albert J.
Beavers, Jamie R. and Travis W.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren
James D. Bridges, 23; restitution of premises, 84 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault of a child-domestic violence.
Desmond R. Campbell, also known as Desmond R. Baldwin and Desmund R. Baldwin, 47; 14 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Shane J. LaVoie, also known as Shayne LaVoie, 52; 43 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Judge Maryann C. Moreno
Joshua H. Bettencourt, 35; $15 fine, 30 months in a prison-based alternative, 30 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.
Judge Harold D. Clarke III
Tanner I. Henson, 24; 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Judge Julie M. McKay
Eric Holmes, 41; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of two counts of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.
Deston A. Tensley, 44; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.
Judge Michael P. Price
Mark Bryant, 56; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.
Judge Tony Hazel
Michael Vassar, 47; restitution to be determined, three months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and first-degree theft.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Laura L. Alvarado, 29; one day in jail, reckless driving.
Amanda L. Blair, 33; 15 days in jail, theft.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Sequoia K. Woods, 22; 30 days in jail, fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest, first-degree trespass building and second-degree trespass premises.
Zachariah J. Zimmerman, 34; 15 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and second-degree trespass premises.
Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender
Kristopher L. Hodgson, 28; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for one day served, 15 days electronic home monitoring and 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.
Katarina M. Matt, 29; $940.50 fine, 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Ethan B. Ruger, 25; $990.50 fine, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless endangerment.
Michael L. Sisco, 61; $500 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.
Carolyn O. Trott, 54; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.
Carson V. Wells, 24; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Judge Jeffrey R. Smith
Toby D. Lawson, 60; $1,245.50 fine, 22 days in jail with credit given for 22 days served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated and hit and run attended vehicle.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.