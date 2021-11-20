Health insurance enrollment open with American Rescue Plan discounts in effect

Enrollment in health insurance plans on Washington’s Benefit Exchange is outpacing last year.

So far, more than 12,400 Spokane County residents have enrolled in a plan through the state’s exchange.

Statewide, more than 208,000 residents have purchased coverage through the exchange during the first week of open enrollment.

This year, health insurance might be even more affordable due to changes made through the American Rescue Plan, which is subsidizing coverage for many residents.

In Spokane County, three out of four people who enrolled in a plan will receive federal assistance to lower premiums by $300 a month on average, according to the Benefit Exchange, and 76% of Spokane County customers have more affordable plan options for 2022.

The state’s exchange, created as a part of the Affordable Care Act nearly 10 years ago, is where Washington residents who do not qualify for programs like Medicaid or Medicare or do not receive health insurance through their employer can get health care coverage.

For Spokane County residents there are 59 health insurance plans from seven companies available for 2022.

Plans must be selected by Dec. 15 for coverage to begin on Jan. 1, 2022.

This year, more Cascade Care plans are available, which are the state’s public option plans designed to be more affordable and cover more services.

As of early November, enrollment in health insurance plans through the state exchange was up 12% from last year, with a little more than a month to go before enrollment closes.

In 2020, 13,843 Spokane County residents had enrolled in a plan, meaning this year could result in even more county residents getting their health insurance through the state.

To browse potential health care plans for you and your family, visit the state’s health plan finder online at wahealthplanfinder.org.

If you are eligible for Medicaid, this online tool will help you determine how to get health care coverage as well.