The Dirt: Work continues on The Summit Kitchen & Canteen on the South Hill; Chan’s Noodle House & Dumplings opening in the Flour Mill

Renovations are progressing for The Summit Kitchen & Canteen, a restaurant slated to open in the building formerly occupied by Lindaman’s Gourmet To-Go on the South Hill.

Longtime friends and Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill owners Kevin Pereira and Jhon Goodwin initially expected to open the restaurant at 1235 S. Grand Blvd. in September but encountered delays with construction as well as obtaining permits and equipment.

“There was quite a bit of damage to floor joists from water damage and many plumbing and electrical repairs that had been done incorrectly over the years that needed to be brought up to code,” Pereira said in an email. “Once we are done with construction and equipment installation, we plan on holding a few soft openings to acclimate our staff to the new surroundings and perfect our menu.”

The restaurant is now expected to open in January, Pereira said.

The city issued a plumbing permit for the restaurant last month, following issuance of an electrical permit in September for installation of new circuits.

Lindaman’s Gourmet To-Go closed in 2019 after more than 35 years in business on the South Hill.

The Summit Kitchen & Canteen’s concept will be “kind of a cross between Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill and Lindaman’s,” Pereira told The Spokesman-Review in May.

Lost Boys’ Garage Bar & Grill, 6325 N. Wall St., is a north Spokane neighborhood establishment that serves comfort food in a friendly environment.

The Summit Kitchen & Canteen’s menu will include burgers; cheesy, melt-style sandwiches; breakfast items , Pereira said in May.

The restaurant plans to have a dedicated fryer for gluten-free menu items and a coffee area serving locally sourced coffee and espresso. The restaurant also will offer 20 taps with craft beer from Inland Northwest brewers, handcrafted cocktails and an upgraded nonalcoholic cocktail menu.

Chan’s Noodle House & Dumplings planned

Chan’s Noodle House & Dumplings is coming to the Flour Mill, according to a pre-development application recently filed with the city.

Owner Namgo Chan submitted the application to renovate a 585-square-foot space formerly occupied by Ho Ho Teriyaki Chicken in the Flour Mill at 621 W. Mallon Ave., Suite 305.

Work includes building a dividing wall and adding a countertop, according to the application.

Brian Nelson, of Mead, was listed as the project contractor on the application.

Developers weigh multifamily project

Spokane restaurateurs and developers appear to be exploring plans to demolish a restaurant and replace it with a multifamily project in east Spokane.

Spokane-based Trek Architecture filed a pre-development application with the city last week on behalf of property owner Liberty Project LLC to demolish a restaurant and build a 6,300-square-foot, three-story multifamily complex with 24 units at 3027 E. Liberty Ave.

Liberty Project LLC’s principals are Jordan Tampien, of 4 Degrees Real Estate, and local restaurateur Matt Goodwin.

The application does not name the restaurant to be demolished, but the address corresponds to The Barnwood Social Kitchen & Tavern, which Tampien and Goodwin opened in January 2020.

Construction on the $2.5 million apartment project is slated to begin in the summer, according to site plans.