Low-cost and free Thanksgiving meals

From staff reports

Cup of Cool Water – Thanksgiving meals available to youth and young adults ages 14-25 experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity. Call to RSVP. Screening at door. Masks required. Tuesday, noon-4 p.m. 1106 W. Second Ave. (509) 747-6686.

Otis Orchards Adventist – Tuesday, 11 a.m. 4308 N. Harvard Road, (509) 842-2355.

Shalom Ministries – Masks required. Enter on the southwest corner of Community Church. Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. 518 W. Third Ave. (509) 455-9019.

Tom’s Turkey Tuesday – Thanksgiving ingredients available for pick-up to take home and prepare. Drive-thru only distribution: 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Spokane County Fair & Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. Walk-up pick-up for transit riders and walkers: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (or while supplies last), Second Harvest, 1234 E. Front Ave. Walk-ups are asked to limit parties to one person per household. Masks required. Tuesday.

Women and Children’s Free Restaurant – Curbside distribution offering freshly prepared Thanksgiving dinner and sides. Walk-ups and drive-ups welcome. An adult female must be present. Services are free. Tuesday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 1408 N. Washington St. (509) 324-1995.

Blessings Under the Bridge – Masks required. Wednesday, 6 p.m. West Fourth Avenue and South McClellan Street. (509) 869-6584.

Greater Spokane Meals on Wheels – Free for those 60 and older; $5 for those younger than 60. Available at the following Silver Café locations: Corbin Senior Center, 827 W. Cleveland Ave.; Hillyard Senior Center, 4001 N. Cook St.; Clareview Senior Living, 4827 S. Palouse Highway; Appleway Court, 221 S. Farr Road, Spokane Valley; Opportunity Presbyterian Church, 202 N. Pines Road, Spokane Valley; Spokane Valley Senior Center, 2426 N. Discovery Road, Spokane Valley; Spangle Service Club, 165 N. Main St., Spangle; St. Mary’s Church, 602 E. Sixth St., Deer Park; Airway Pointe Senior Apartments, 13520 W. Sixth Ave., Airway Heights. Wednesday, 11 a.m. (509) 924-6976.

The City Gate – Wednesday, noon-2 p.m. 170 S. Madison Ave. (509) 455-9670.

Union Gospel Mission – Offering to-go Thanksgiving meals. Wednesday, 4:30-6:30 p.m. 1224 E. Trent Ave. (509) 532-3809.

Fresh Soul – Free to-go meals donated to the first 100 people, with a Christmas gift included. Thursday, 9 a.m.-11 a.m. or until supplies last. 3029 E. Fifth Ave. (509) 242-3377.

Salvation Army Spokane – Hot, free Thanksgiving meals. Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. 222 E. Indiana Ave., (509) 325-6810.

West Central Abbey – Thursday, 1:30-2:30 p.m. 1832 W. Dean Ave.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3067 – $10 suggested donation. Saturday, 5-7 p.m. 29 E. First Ave., Deer Park. (509) 276-5761.

Feed Cheney – Monday, 5:30 p.m. 615 Fourth St., Cheney. (509) 498-9250.