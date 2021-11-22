Difference makers: Chet Holmgren, Anton Watson help fuel Gonzaga’s rout over Central Michigan

DIFFERENCE MAKERS

In the middle of Gonzaga’s game-deciding first-half run, Chet Holmgren had a three-point play on a nifty bank shot while being fouled and he added a one-handed slam as the Zags picked apart Central Michigan’s zone defense. The 7-foot freshman finished with 19 points, his highest total in GU’s five games, on 7-of-9 shooting and 3 of 3 at the free-throw line. He played 20 minutes.

Anton Watson filled up the stat sheet. The junior forward had seven points, seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 19 minutes. Watson was 2 of 3 from the field and 3 of 5 at the foul line.

TURNING POINT

Central Michigan trimmed Gonzaga’s lead to 25-17 with 11:06 left in the opening half. The Chippewas didn’t score again until the 6-minute mark and the Zags blew it wide open with a 23-3 burst that hiked their lead to 48-20. Drew Timme’s layup and Hunter Sallis’ steal and dunk started GU’s dominating 7-minute stretch.