Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga takes on Central Michigan in first game of Empire Classic

First half

12:22 - GU 23, CMU 12: Chet Holmgren finds Anton Watson with a lob pass in the post, who converts an and-1.

Chippewas sink a couple of 3-pointers to get their offense into the game.

16:32 - GU 14, CMU 3: Gonzaga gets out of the gates rolling and force the Chippewas to take a timeout.

Rasir Bolton and Andrew Nembhard lead with five points apiece, as the Zags open shooting 60% from the floor.

CMU shooting 1 of 5 in the first 3:30, adding two turnovers and two foulds.

19:10 - GU 4, CMU 0: Drew Timme sets the tone with a tough rebound and put-back for the second basket of the game.

Starting 5

No change to Gonzaga’s starting five. Rolling out Nembhard, Bolton, Strawther, Timme and Holmgren against the Chippewas tonight.

Pregame

No. 1 Gonzaga kicks off a three-game road trip in Las Vegas against Central Michigan for the first game of the Empire Classic tonight at 8 p.m. on ESPNU.

The Bulldogs (4-0) are favored by 32 points over the Chippewas (1-2), ahead of tomorrow’s highly anticipated Final Four rematch against No. 2 UCLA.

The Zags breezed through wins over Alcorn State and Bellarmine last week, after a statement win over No. 5 Texas on Nov. 13. Meanwhile, CMU beat Eastern Illinois 62-61 on Nov. 15 to bounce back from season-opening losses to Missouri and DePaul.

Sin City success

Gonzaga has a 29-3 record in Las Vegas during the Mark Few era, enjoying 10 of 13 WCC Tournament championships since the conference moved its location for the 2008-09 season – where it has remained since.

The Zags only nonconference game in Las Vegas during that span was a 85-73 win over Georgia Tech in 2004, where Adam Morrison scored a team-high 24 points. Before that GU’s only in-season tournament games in Las Vegas came in 1977, where it lost to UNLV 91-68 and Seattle University 64-49.

Gonzaga’s Adam Morrison, right, looks for an opening while guarded by Georgia Tech’s Mario West during the second half Saturday night, Dec. 18, 2004, in Las Vegas. (Associated Press)

Team stats

CMU Gonzaga Points 65.3 89.8 Points allowed 79.3 61 Field goal pct. 40.4 55.1 Rebounds 31.3 38.8 Assists 12 21.8 Blocks 2.3 5.8 Steals 7.3 7 Streak Won 1 Won 4

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Jermaine Jackson Jr. (CMU) 14.3 45.2 100 Drew Timme (GU) 20.8 65.3 72 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Brian Taylor (CMU) 7.3 6.3 1 Chet Holmgren (GU) 7.3 5 2.3 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Jermaine Jackson Jr. (CMU) 4.3 1.7 34 Andrew Nembhard (GU) 5.5 2 29

Game preview

