Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga takes on Central Michigan in first game of Empire Classic
UPDATED: Mon., Nov. 22, 2021
First half
12:22 - GU 23, CMU 12: Chet Holmgren finds Anton Watson with a lob pass in the post, who converts an and-1.
Chippewas sink a couple of 3-pointers to get their offense into the game.
16:32 - GU 14, CMU 3: Gonzaga gets out of the gates rolling and force the Chippewas to take a timeout.
Rasir Bolton and Andrew Nembhard lead with five points apiece, as the Zags open shooting 60% from the floor.
CMU shooting 1 of 5 in the first 3:30, adding two turnovers and two foulds.
19:10 - GU 4, CMU 0: Drew Timme sets the tone with a tough rebound and put-back for the second basket of the game.
Starting 5
No change to Gonzaga’s starting five. Rolling out Nembhard, Bolton, Strawther, Timme and Holmgren against the Chippewas tonight.
Pregame
No. 1 Gonzaga kicks off a three-game road trip in Las Vegas against Central Michigan for the first game of the Empire Classic tonight at 8 p.m. on ESPNU.
The Bulldogs (4-0) are favored by 32 points over the Chippewas (1-2), ahead of tomorrow’s highly anticipated Final Four rematch against No. 2 UCLA.
The Zags breezed through wins over Alcorn State and Bellarmine last week, after a statement win over No. 5 Texas on Nov. 13. Meanwhile, CMU beat Eastern Illinois 62-61 on Nov. 15 to bounce back from season-opening losses to Missouri and DePaul.
Sin City success
Gonzaga has a 29-3 record in Las Vegas during the Mark Few era, enjoying 10 of 13 WCC Tournament championships since the conference moved its location for the 2008-09 season – where it has remained since.
The Zags only nonconference game in Las Vegas during that span was a 85-73 win over Georgia Tech in 2004, where Adam Morrison scored a team-high 24 points. Before that GU’s only in-season tournament games in Las Vegas came in 1977, where it lost to UNLV 91-68 and Seattle University 64-49.
Team stats
Individual leaders
Game preview
More on the Zags
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Follow along with the Zags
Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.