Second free testing site for COVID-19 in Spokane County will open at fairgrounds

Spokane County’s second community COVID testing site will open this Friday at 8 a.m. at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center in Spokane Valley.

The site will offer free COVID-19 testing to community members with symptoms or exposure to someone with the virus.

The fairgrounds site will be located at the Expo Center’s Multi Unit A, and it will be a drive-thru testing site.

Starting Friday, the site will be open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on all weekdays, except Wednesdays.

Residents can make an appointment for testing by registering online or just drive up. The tests are polymerase chain reaction tests, or PCR tests, which are conducted by collecting nasal swabs, which are sent to a lab.

The fairgrounds testing site expands resources for county residents looking to find free, accessible COVID testing. The Spokane Falls Community College testing site remains open on all weekdays, except for Wednesdays, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Health insurance is not required for COVID testing at the two community sites, and results are typically available in two to three days. People who test positive will receive a phone call.

Discovery Health MD is running the Spokane County testing sites through a contract with the state Department of Health to bring more testing to the Spokane region.