Back-to-back: Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere repeats as Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review

So begins what could be a parade of awards for Eric Barriere.

The Eagles’ senior quarterback was named the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year on Tuesday, the second season in a row he has been given the honor.

This year, his selection was unanimous among the Big Sky’s coaches.

He headlined the Eagles’ list of all-conference selections that included first-teamers Talolo Limu-Jones (wide receiver) and Tristen Taylor (offensive lineman), both of them seniors.

Idaho Vandals linebacker Tre Walker and fullback Logan Kendall were also selected as first-team all-conference players.

Barriere is also one of 25 finalists for the Walter Payton Award, given annually to the Football Championship Subdivision’s offensive player of the year. Barriere finished second in voting for the award last year and fifth the year before that.

As far as the Big Sky honor goes, Barriere’s selection was not much of a surprise. After winning the award last spring, he was picked to be the conference’s preseason MVP on offense, and throughout the season he picked up six weekly awards.

Through the 11-game regular season, Barriere has 4,257 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Eagles (9-2 ) host Northern Iowa (6-5) in the first round of the FCS playoffs at 1 p.m. Saturday at Roos Field.

Barriere is the fourth Eastern player to win the Big Sky Player of the Year award twice, following Cooper Kupp (2015, 2016), Vernon Adams Jr. (2013, 2014) and Erik Meyer (2004, 2005).

Other Eagles, Vandals selected to All-Big Sky teams

Eastern senior running back Dennis Merritt and senior wide receiver Andrew Boston were selected as members of the Big Sky’s second team .

Merritt has 812 rushing yards, 339 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. Boston ranks second on the team behind Limu-Jones (55 receptions, 889 yards) with 51 catches and 791 yards receiving.

Eastern receivers Efton Chism III and Freddie Roberson, and offensive lineman Wyatt Musser made third-team offense.

Idaho running back Roshaun Johnson was also selected to the third team.

Idaho end Charles Akanno, EWU tackle Josh Jerome, EWU end Mitchell Johnson, and EWU linebackers Jack Sendelbach and safety Calin Criner made third-team defense.

Honorable mentions included Idaho defensive tackle Noah Ellis, Eastern linebacker Ty Graham and Idaho defensive back Tyrese Dedmon.