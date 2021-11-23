Updates: Top teams collide as No. 1 Gonzaga takes on No. 2 UCLA in Final Four rematch

Pregame

Who could forget the instant classic last April? Johhny Juzang ties the game in overtime. Jalen Suggs hits the shot at the buzzer, before raising his fist atop the scorers table.

Jalen Suggs’ all-time game-winner against UCLA called by Gonzaga’s IMG radio team of Tom Hudson and Adam Morrison (yes, that Adam Morrison): pic.twitter.com/DBtqdFjenL — Brian Fonseca (@briannnnf) April 4, 2021

Not only the best moment in Gonzaga’s history, but one of the best in all of college basketball.

It’s time for round two.

The No. 1 Bulldogs face off with No. 2 UCLA tonight at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Both teams undefeated, and both teams with eyes set on cutting down the nets in Indianapolis.

Series history

Gonzaga is 4-2 all-time against UCLA, with three of those games coming in the NCAA Tournament. The first of those ended with GU great Adam Morrison on the floor in tears – the most recent with Morrison calling the game on radio, elated by the Bulldogs’ win.

Gonzaga’s Adam Morrison reacts after UCLA’s 73-71 win over Gonzaga in their NCAA Tournament regional semifinal college basketball game, Thursday, March 23, 2006, in Oakland, Calif. (Associated Press)

GU also beat UCLA 74-62 in the Sweet 16 of the 2014-15 NCAA Tournament. Here is a list of the two teams’ meetings:

• April 3, 2021: GU 93, UCLA 90 (OT)

• Dec. 12, 2015: UCLA 71, GU 66

• March 27, 2015: GU 74, UCLA 62

• Dec. 13, 2014: GU 87, UCLA 74

• March 23, 2006: UCLA 73, GU 71

• Dec. 11, 1999: GU 59, UCLA 43

Game preview

