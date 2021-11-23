Updates: Top teams collide as No. 1 Gonzaga takes on No. 2 UCLA in Final Four rematch
Tue., Nov. 23, 2021
Pregame
Who could forget the instant classic last April? Johhny Juzang ties the game in overtime. Jalen Suggs hits the shot at the buzzer, before raising his fist atop the scorers table.
Not only the best moment in Gonzaga’s history, but one of the best in all of college basketball.
It’s time for round two.
The No. 1 Bulldogs face off with No. 2 UCLA tonight at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Both teams undefeated, and both teams with eyes set on cutting down the nets in Indianapolis.
Series history
Gonzaga is 4-2 all-time against UCLA, with three of those games coming in the NCAA Tournament. The first of those ended with GU great Adam Morrison on the floor in tears – the most recent with Morrison calling the game on radio, elated by the Bulldogs’ win.
GU also beat UCLA 74-62 in the Sweet 16 of the 2014-15 NCAA Tournament. Here is a list of the two teams’ meetings:
• April 3, 2021: GU 93, UCLA 90 (OT)
• Dec. 12, 2015: UCLA 71, GU 66
• March 27, 2015: GU 74, UCLA 62
• Dec. 13, 2014: GU 87, UCLA 74
• March 23, 2006: UCLA 73, GU 71
• Dec. 11, 1999: GU 59, UCLA 43
Game preview
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Follow along with the Zags
Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.