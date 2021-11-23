Washington records
UPDATED: Tue., Nov. 23, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Spencer D. Stephens and Melissa F. de Almeida Teixeira, both of Spokane Valley.
Isaac W. Hisaw, of Spokane and Lindsey J. Pearson, of Mead.
Zachary W. Folsom and Jessica R. Buchanan, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
Marriage dissolutions granted
Varney, Roy B. and Palamenghi-Varney, Debra M.
Macklin, Alicia E. and Kimberly A.
Kamau, Annie N. and Kittia, Bernard K.
Joe, Jermal J. and Kimberly D.
Elmore, Tonia L. and Rolf M.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Tony Hazel
Jamie R. Faraca, 31; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and money laundering.
Judge Timothy B. Fennessy
Justin T. Watson, 40; 24 days in jail with credit given for 24 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Dalton A. Botner, 30; two days in jail, three counts of fourth-degree assault.
Emily R. Cady, 20; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault and two counts of no-contact order violation.
Judge Matthew W. Antush
Stephen L. Hagen, 63; eight days in jail, reckless endangerment.
Shawn D. Hall, 34; 14 days in jail, fourth-degree assault, hit-and-run attended vehicle and no-contact violation.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Joshua A. Scafide, 23; 13 days in jail, false statement, first-degree trespass building, second-degree vehicle prowling and theft.
Bryc W. Schara, 33; 11 days in jail, third-degree driving with license suspended.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.