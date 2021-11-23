The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Washington records

UPDATED: Tue., Nov. 23, 2021

From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Spencer D. Stephens and Melissa F. de Almeida Teixeira, both of Spokane Valley.

Isaac W. Hisaw, of Spokane and Lindsey J. Pearson, of Mead.

Zachary W. Folsom and Jessica R. Buchanan, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

Marriage dissolutions granted

Varney, Roy B. and Palamenghi-Varney, Debra M.

Macklin, Alicia E. and Kimberly A.

Kamau, Annie N. and Kittia, Bernard K.

Joe, Jermal J. and Kimberly D.

Elmore, Tonia L. and Rolf M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Jamie R. Faraca, 31; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and money laundering.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Justin T. Watson, 40; 24 days in jail with credit given for 24 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Dalton A. Botner, 30; two days in jail, three counts of fourth-degree assault.

Emily R. Cady, 20; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault and two counts of no-contact order violation.

Judge Matthew W. Antush

Stephen L. Hagen, 63; eight days in jail, reckless endangerment.

Shawn D. Hall, 34; 14 days in jail, fourth-degree assault, hit-and-run attended vehicle and no-contact violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Joshua A. Scafide, 23; 13 days in jail, false statement, first-degree trespass building, second-degree vehicle prowling and theft.

Bryc W. Schara, 33; 11 days in jail, third-degree driving with license suspended.

