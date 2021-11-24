Health Bulletin for Nov. 25-Dec. 2 – Bloomsday Road Runners Club Turkey Trot

This week

Bloomsday Road Runners Club Turkey Trot – A collection of food and cash for Second Harvest Food Bank. Runners and walkers have the option of 2-, 3- or 5-mile routes. No registration or entry fee. Participants must sign a waiver. Pets not allowed. Prizes and cider available for participants. Thursday, 9-10:30 a.m. Manito Park, 1702 S. Grand Blvd. Free. (509) 868-6433.

Alzheimer’s Association Webinar: “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia” – Learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s; the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia; stages and risk factors; current research and available treatments; and Alzheimer’s Association resources. Visit alz.org/alzwa/helping_you/education to register. Monday, 1-2:30 p.m. Free. (800) 272-3900.

AARP Virtual Class: “Exercise: Qigong” – Qigong (pronounced chee-gong) is a centuries-old, ancient Chinese practice. A powerful type of health exercise, it relies on the repetition of very precise sets of movement designed to promote physical and mental well-being. Visit local.aarp.org/spokane-wa/aarp-events to register. Monday, 4-4:30 p.m.

Safe Start Northwest Webinar: “Safe Sleep 101” – Learn how to keep infants safe during sleep. Review the American Academy of Pediatric Safe Infant Sleep recommendations and get answers to sleep safety questions. Visit safestartnw.org for details and registration. Monday, 6-7 p.m. Free. (206) 582-6191.

SHRD Pediatric COVID-19 and Flu Vaccination Clinic – Appointments are required. Open to the community for ages 5-18. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and the seasonal flu vaccine will be available. Schedule an appointment at srhd.org/events. Available at several dates and locations. Wednesday, 3-5 p.m.: Ferris High School, 3020 E. 27th Ave. Dec. 8, 2:30-5 p.m.: Trent Elementary, 3303 N. Pines Road. Dec. 9, 4-6:30 p.m.: Cheney High School, 460 N. Sixth St., Cheney. (509) 324-1500.

Medicare Open Enrollment Virtual Clinic – Provided by the Spokane County Library District. Get virtual, personalized assistance with Part D and Medicare Advantage plans for 2022. By appointment only. Call (509) 548-2509, ext. 219. Attendees should have their Medicare card and list of medications with dosages ready for their virtual appointment. Wednesday, 1-3 p.m. Free.

Alzheimer’s Association Webinar: “Living Well With Dementia” – Part of the Wellness Wednesday series. While many people associate palliative care with end-of-life, this medical specialty can play a helpful role at all stages of a chronic condition such as dementia. Geriatrician Gina Kang provides an overview of palliative care and what it can provide throughout the dementia journey. Wednesday, 1-1:45 p.m. (800) 272-3900.

Alzheimer’s Association Webinar: “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body” – Learn about research in diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging. Visit alz.org/alzwa/helping_you/education to register. Dec. 2, 1-2 p.m. Free. (800) 272-3900.

Parenting/childbirth

Prepared Childbirth Classes – Covers prenatal care, nutrition, stages of labor, pain management, breathing, Cesarean birth, post-delivery care, infant CPR, newborn care and lactation. Classes are 7-9 p.m. for the Wednesday sessions and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for the Saturday classes. Classes run in six-week cycles or Saturday classes. This class is at Valley Hospital Health & Education Center, 12606 E. Mission Ave., Spokane Valley. For more information, email francklm@empirehealth.org and call (509) 309-6038. $60 per person or couple.

Deaconess Classes – Deaconess Hospital offers virtual classes for new parents, including Preparing for Childbirth, Life With Baby, Daddy 101 Breastfeeding and more. Visit multicare.org/classes-events for details. MultiCare Deaconess Hospital, 800 W. Fifth Ave. Free. (509) 473-BABY.

Early Support for Infants and Toddlers – Provided by Spokane Regional Health District. Services and screenings are available for children ages 3 and younger suspected to have developmental delays, disabilities or special needs. Early intervention service providers evaluate functional areas such as cognitive, motor, social-emotional, speech and language, vision and hearing. Learn more at srhd.org/programs-and-services/infant-toddler-network and call (509) 324-1651.

Holy Family Hospital Maternity Center Tour – In-person tours have been canceled until further notice. To take a virtual tour, visit providence.org/locations/wa/holy-family-hospital/family-maternity-center. (509) 482-0111.

MultiCare Breastfeeding Support Services – Lactation consultants are available by appointment in-person or virtually. Valley Hospital appointments are available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Call (509) 473-5706 to schedule. Deaconess Hospital appointments are available Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Call (509) 473-7056 to schedule. Deaconess Hospital also offers a free, walk-in clinic (including pre- and post-feeding baby weigh-ins), Thursdays 10 a.m.-noon. Visit multicare.org/services-and-departments/pregnancy/womens-care-pregnancy-after/womens-care-pregnancy-breastfeeding to learn more.

La Leche League – The breastfeeding support group has suspended in-person meetings until further notice, but volunteers are available to answer questions. Visit lllwa.org/groups/la-leche-league-spokane for volunteer contact information and facebook.com/spokanelll for current events and meeting updates, and call (509) 761-9181.

Cancer support

Providence Health Support Groups – Meeting virtually and in-person. General Cancer Support Group: for patients, caregivers or family members impacted by cancer. Gynecological Cancer Support Group: for women battling or in recovery from gynecological cancers. Meeting virtually and in-person. For more information, call (509) 474-5490.

Look Good … Feel Better – A program offered by the American Cancer Society to help women diagnosed with cancer learn how to apply cosmetics and choose wigs and other head wear. All in-person workshops are on hold through December. Virtual workshops are available at lookgoodfeelbetter.org/programs.

General Health

Alzheimer’s Association Helpline – In Spokane, call (800) 272-3900, a 24-hour help line available seven days a week.

Children’s Environmental Health Network – Website offers information on organizations active in various fields, sources of data on child health and environmental hazards and more, cehn.org or call (202) 543-4033, email at cehn@cehn.org.

Compulsive Eaters Anonymous – Lose weight in a fast and healthy way with a doctor-approved food plan. Meets on Zoom on Saturdays from 9-10 a.m. and Mondays from 7-8 p.m. Kootenai Health Resource, 2003 Kootenai Health Way, Coeur d’Alene. Free. Call (208) 818-4242 or email debraraeth7@gmail.com for meeting information and Zoom access.

CPR, First Aid and Automated External Defibrillator Classes – Offered by the American Red Cross. Visit redcross.org for class schedules. Inland Northwest Chapter, 315 W. Nora Ave. Cost is $35-$55, call (509) 326-3330 ext. 216. Online and in-person classes available.

Diabetes Education – Community Health Education and Resources offers group or individual instruction on diabetes self-management. Course is for clients and their families who are new to diabetes. Call (509) 232-8145 or (509) 232-8138 for class times, dates and locations.

Fit for Retirement – Phoenix Training offers small classes and one-on-one training for those of retirement age who want more than seated chair exercises. For a full list of class schedules, visit phoenixtrainingofspokane.com and call (208) 659-1990.

Food Addicts Anonymous – A support group for those addicted to eating. All who experience an overeating addiction are welcome. Meets virtually via Zoom on Mondays at 7 p.m. Participants can join via video conference or by calling. Ask for Sue Everson at (509) 328-0702 for information.

Health for All – This community-based health care access project links uninsured individuals and families in Eastern Washington with state health insurance programs and assists those who do not qualify for state-sponsored coverage by linking them with appropriate community resources. Call (866) 444-3066; in Spokane County, call (509) 444-3066.

Heritage Health – Is a nonprofit health center in Coeur d’Alene providing medical, mental and behavioral health and dental services to everyone regardless of their ability to pay. For more information and to make an appointment, call the Center at (208) 620-5250 and visit myheritagehealth.org.

Grief Support Group – Offered by Hospice of North Idaho the second Wednesday of each month at 11 a.m. For more information, visit hospiceofnorthidaho.org/news/. Masks are required. Shoshone Medical Center, 25 Jacobs Gulch, Kellogg.

INHS Community Wellness – Offers health coaching and screenings and classes such as Babysitting Basics, Pre-Diabetes, Living Well With Diabetes and more. For a full list of classes and events, visit wellness.inhs.org and call (509) 232-8145.