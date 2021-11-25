In brief: STCU awards $20,000 in classroom grants

From local and staff reports

STCU, a credit union founded by teachers, is honoring its roots by awarding $150 classroom grants to 134 educators – a total of $20,100 to winners drawn at random.

Winners, who were notified this week, can spend the grant on anything that will enhance student classroom experience, whether a basic need or something special, according to an STCU news release.

County libraries offer holiday programs for whole family

The Spokane County Library District offers a lineup of holiday programs during December, including Disney trivia, gnome ornaments and gingerbread house building.

Gnome Holiday Ornaments, for all ages, runs Dec. 1 through Dec. 13, with supply pickup Dec. 16-22.

Nailed it! Gingerbread House Edition, for all ages, takes place 2-3 p.m. Dec. 11, while Trivia: Disney in the Winter, also for all ages, takes place the following Saturday, 2-3 p.m. Dec. 18.

Winter Camp Read-a-Rama, for children in grades 2 though 5, will take place 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 27-30. Registration for this reading event closes Dec. 16.

Meanwhile for adults, a Picture Book Chat event will be help 1-2 p.m. Dec. 15. For those interested in business, this month’s SCORE Goals for Small Business Workshop (12-1:30 p.m., Dec 16) aims to help owners and entrepreneurs reach their goals in 2022.

To learn more about and sign-up for these online programs, visitscld.org/dec-2021.

Spokane County Libraries celebrate Shop Small to support businesses

Four Spokane County libraries are Shop Small Neighborhood Champions this year: Argonne (Millwood), Cheney, Deer Park and Medical Lake.

Starting Saturday and through Dec. 4, in an effort to support small businesses, visitors of these libraries can participate in the Shop Small passport challenge and enter a drawing to win a gift certificate.

A map of local, small businesses and a shopping bag (while supplies last) will be available. Those who bring a completed passport back to the participating library before 6 p.m. Dec. 4 are eligible to win a prize. One prize-winner will be drawn for each location and notified by Dec. 10. Winners can choose the participating small business for their gift certificate.

To learn more about the shopping event, including the list of businesses, ascld.org/sbs-2021.

City of Spokane closures planned for Thanksgiving holiday

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, Spokane City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday. Municipal Court also will be closed both days.

City libraries and the Waste-to-Energy Facility recycling and disposal site will be closed on Thursday, but open regular operating hours for the rest of the week.

For Spokane residents whose garbage is normally picked up Thursday and Friday, garbage pickup and curbside recycling will be a day late this week. Crews will do Thursday rounds on Friday and Friday rounds on Saturday. Dec. 3 will be the last day of Clean Green yard and food waste pickup.

Residents and visitors don’t have to plug parking meters on Thanksgiving Day. For the rest of the week, normal meter use rules apply.

Attractions in Riverfront Park will be closed Thanksgiving Day but open the rest of the week.

Spokane County Library District facilities will be closed Thursday to observe Thanksgiving and Friday to observe Native American Heritage Day. Regular library hours resume Saturday.

The Numerica Tree Lighting Celebration in Riverfront Park is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday.