From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Kendra-Brooke A. Hawes, of Spokane, and Joshua T. Wayson, of Valley, Washington.

Devin J. Gardenhire and Liliana M. Watkins, both of Spokane.

Christopher A. Wagnon and Miranda K. Cheyne, both of Spokane Valley.

James J. Roberts and Victoria R. Weik, both of Spokane Valley.

Bari B. D. Aadum, of Burnaby, Canada, and Tessa S. Todd, of Spokane.

Kristian R. Jellison and Teresa M. Shelley, both of Spokane Valley.

Christopher L. Perea and Christina A. Connors, both of Spokane.

Joshua E. Hayes and Brenna M. Kerley, both of Spokane.

Abigail J. Keeshan, of Spokane, and Melissa J. Toth, of Cranbrook, Canada.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Tyra Gilbert, et al., R U Hungry, LLC, complaint for personal injury.

Lyndon Lilly, et al., v. Pete Karapetr and Spokane Stone Creations, LLC, complaint for damages (negligence); breach of contract and loss of consortium.

Perry Domini v. Cris Noakes, restitution of premises.

Lilac City Renovations II LLC v. Patrick McLain, et al., restitution of premises.

Kari Bird v. Spokane Orthopedics PLLC, Anesthesia Associates, PS, Multicare Health System, et al., complaint for negligence.

Cincinnati Insurance Company v. Camerin Chavalla, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Spokane County v. Richard M. Imada, et al., condemnation.

Spokane County v. Brian Puryear, et al., condemnation.

Spokane County v. George L. Martin, condemnation.

Spokane County v. Richard A. Ziesmer, condemnation.

Michael A. McKay v. Paul Scherling, et al., complaint for breach of contract damages and equitable relief.

Michele Mittelbuscher v. McCathren Management & Real Estate Services, Inc., complaint for discrimination, disparate treatment and failure to accommodate.

Marriage dissolutions granted

McAuliff, Susan J. and Donald J., II

Gullikson, Tammy L. and Jeffrey L.

Cardenas, Marissa L. and Joel G.

Reister, Corry M. and Melonie L.

Allan, Julie L. and Chan, Lam

Twohig, Annalisa F. and Kyle P.

Scharwat, Christine R. and Jerry L.

McKinnon, Colter A. and Chyanne N.

Bjornstrom, Richard J. and Connie L.

Wolff, Roni J. and Shawn, Sr.

Hoeck, Nathan A. and Carmen E.

Rockford, Jared T. and Nguyen, Thao P. T.

Prewitt, Mark W. and Kamie R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Shane T. Clough, 22; 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Angelina M. Chavez, 20; 27 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and criminal mischief.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Randall R. Robinson, 41; 67 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct with sexual motivation, third-degree assault and two counts of second-degree child molestation.

Judge Tony Hazel

Willie A. Anderson, 50; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree theft.

Christopher S. Mahan, 36; 36 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as sex/kidnap offender.

Shannon C. Smith, 36; $15 fine, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to four counts of violation of order.

Shawn D. A. Smith, 38; 201 days in jail with credit given for 201 days served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass.

Mitchell J. Ironcloud, 36; restitution to be determined, 58 days in jail with credit given for 58 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and first-degree theft.

Alvin R. Vaile, 42; $15 fine, two days in jail, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order-domestic violence.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Bryan L. Hagestad and Barbara A. Peterson, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $31,047.

Melanie M. Tuttle, Spokane; debts of $370,780.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Skylar D. T. Lambert, 23; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Masonn H. Marsh, 31; 16 days in jail converted to one day in jail and 15 days electronic home monitoring, physical control and reckless endangerment.

Shawn M. Morgan Hays, 24; two days in jail converted to two days work crew, reckless driving.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Brian G. Louckes, 48; 12 days in jail, physical control.

Richard J. Bruce, 70; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Matthew W. Antush

Johnie L. Lucero, 60; 15 days in jail, unlawful transit conduct.

Terrell D. Limar, 33; 63 days in jail, no-contact order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Nathan V. D. Raya, 27; 15 days in jail converted to 10 days community service, third-degree driving with suspended license.

Olivia M. Reyna, 18; one day in jail, reckless driving.

David A. Severson, 60; $750 fine, one day in jail, reckless endangerment.

Peggy Townsell, 56; $500 fine, one day in jail, reckless endangerment.

Wesley I. Veazie, 34; 120 days in jail, theft and second-degree trespass premises.

Rachel E. Rivera, 36; 15 days in jail, malicious mischief property.