Gonzaga-Tarleton State key matchup: Gipson provides scoring punch for Texans

Montre Gipson became Tarleton State’s first Division I signee in April, 2020, following as his coach at Ranger College, Billy Gillispie, was hired to lead the Texans’ program into the D-I ranks.

Gipson has been a steady scorer for the Texans, who have struggled offensively at times. The team averages just 56.5 points, but the 5-foot-11 senior guard has scored in double figures in all six games, including season highs with 19 points against No. 3 Kansas and 17 vs. No. 20 Michigan.

Gipson, a preseason All-WAC first-team selection, also scored 16 points against Wichita State and 15 vs. Stanford. He leads the team in minutes (36.2), points (14.8) and made 3-pointers (8). He’s tied for second in rebounding (5.0), despite being 6-7 inches shorter than the rest of Tarleton State’s projected starting lineup. He’s made 11 of 12 free throws.

It’s nothing new for Gipson, who led the Texans in scoring (15.3), assists (3.0) and 3-point percentage (50) last season. He also grabbed 3.8 rebounds per game.

Gonzaga’s Rasir Bolton will likely draw the defensive assignment on Gipson while 6-5 Andrew Nembhard and 6-7 Julian Strawther match up against Texans of similar size.

Another matchup to watch: 6-6 sophomore Freddy Hicks, who is expected to defend 6-10 Drew Timme or 7-foot Chet Holmgren, according to the Texans’ game notes. Hicks played a big role in Tarleton State’s defensive effort that limited Michigan center Hunter Dickinson to nine points. Dickinson joined Timme and former Zag Jalen Suggs as AP second-team All-America selections last season.