Gonzaga-Tarleton State difference makers: Chet Holmgren helps Bulldogs pull away from Tahj Small, Tarleton State in second half

Staff Report

Chet Holmgren

Holmgren committed four turnovers and wasn’t immune to the ball security issues that plagued much of Gonzaga’s roster on Monday, but it didn’t overshadow everything else the 7-foot freshman did to help a slow-starting Bulldogs team keep

its home winning streak alive. Holmgren blocked four more shots against Tarleton State, bringing his season total to 30, and hauled down nine rebounds. The Minnesota native finished 6 of 7 from the field with 15 points.

Tahj SmallThe Tarleton State guard wasn’t the most efficient player on the floor, but he walked out of McCarthey Athletic Center as the game’s leading scorer, pouring in 25 points on 9 of 21 shooting. Small, who scored 17 of his 25 points in the second half, was solid from beyond the arc, connecting on 5 of 11, and made both of his free throws. He added seven rebounds and two steals for the Texans of the Western Athletic Conference.

Turning point





Gonzaga spent the better part of 40 minutes waiting for a turning point and the first semblance of one came with 5:34 to play when Chet Holmgren replaced Drew Timme and delivered consecutive baskets for the home squad. After drawing a foul on a layup in the paint, Holmgren missed the ensuing free throw, but Julian Strawther rose high to grab the offensive rebound. When Rasir Bolton missed GU’s next shot at the rim, Holmgren snapped up another offensive rebound and got the putback to fall, giving the Zags a 55-47 lead, their biggest of the game at that juncture.Theo Lawson can be reached at (509) 939-5928 or theol@spokesman.com.

Tarleton State pushes Gonzaga deep into second half before Zags dig out 64-55 win The third-ranked Zags were lethargic from the opening tip, turning it twice and missing a layup and two free throws before scoring. It didn’t get much better for the third-ranked Zags until the final 5 minutes when they finally opened up a little breathing room and held off the scrappy Texans 64-55 in front of 6,000 at the McCarthey Athletic Center. | Read more »

Recap and highlights: No. 3 Gonzaga comes out sluggish, but holds on to beat Tarleton State Follow along as No. 3 Gonzaga hosts Tarleton State at 7 p.m. on KHQ/Root, looking to regroup after a 84-81 loss to Duke last Friday. | Read more »

Gonzaga’s Kaden Perry ruled out of Tarleton State game with back spasms Kaden Perry was helped off the court during pregame warmups and Gonzaga’s freshman forward was officially ruled out of Monday’s game against Tarleton State with back spasms, a school official told The Spokesman-Review prior to tipoff. | Read more »