NO. 3 GONZAGA 64, TARLETON ST. 55
UPDATED: Mon., Nov. 29, 2021
No. 3 Gonzaga 64, Tarleton St. 55
FG FT Reb
TARLETON ST.Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hicks 16 0-3 0-0 1-3 0 4 0
Bogues 31 2-7 0-0 0-6 1 5 4
Gipson 40 4-13 1-4 1-4 5 3 9
Daniel 36 1-4 4-6 1-2 1 4 6
Small 38 9-21 2-2 2-7 0 3 25
Hopkins 33 5-8 1-2 1-5 0 1 11
McDavid 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Moore 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 21-56 8-14 6-27 7 22 55
Percentages: FG .375, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Small 5-11, Daniel 0-1, Hicks 0-1, Gipson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bogues, Daniel, Small). Turnovers: 6 (Daniel 2, Gipson 2, Hicks, Small). Steals: 8 (Gipson 3, Small 2, Bogues, Daniel, Hicks). Technical Fouls: None.
FG FT Reb
GONZAGA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Holmgren 27 6-7 1-3 3-9 2 3 15
Timme 28 1-2 8-12 1-5 1 2 10
Bolton 33 7-14 2-3 1-5 1 2 17
Nembhard 36 4-12 1-2 1-3 2 2 9
Strawther 29 2-7 2-2 3-12 1 1 6
Hickman 25 3-6 0-0 0-2 0 1 7
Watson 16 0-1 0-2 0-3 2 4 0
Sallis 7 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 2 0
Totals 200 23-49 14-24 10-40 9 17 64
Percentages: FG .469, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Holmgren 2-3, Hickman 1-3, Bolton 1-5, Nembhard 0-4, Strawther 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Holmgren 4, Timme 2). Turnovers: 16 (Holmgren 4, Nembhard 3, Timme 3, Strawther 2, Bolton, Hickman, Sallis, Watson). Steals: 4 (Hickman, Nembhard, Sallis, Strawther). Technical Fouls: None.
