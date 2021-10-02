Difference makers: Calvin Jackson Jr.’s big afternoon leads Washington State over California

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

CALVIN JACKSON JR.

The explosive graduate slotback scored WSU’s first two touchdowns. He was wide open for a pass on the outside, and scooted in for the first on the Cougars’ opening possession, but his second score will likely end up on the SportsCenter Top 10 – and on the program’s highlight reels for years to come. On WSU’s ensuing drive, quarterback Jayden de Laura lofted a pass toward the back corner of the end zone. Jackson contorted his body, reacting to the ball in flight. He stuck his right arm in the air while falling and hauled in an incredible catch, tapping his toe down to lift the Cougs to a 14-6 advantage. Jackson finished with 53 yards on six grabs.

BRENNAN JACKSON

The junior edge rusher had what was likely his finest day in crimson and gray, recording two sacks and deflecting a third-down pass at the line of scrimmage midway through the second quarter. The Cougars’ defensive front rattled standout Cal quarterback Chase Garbers into a 14-of-30 day passing, and bottled up the slippery signal-caller in the run game. The Cougars registered four sacks to double their total on the season in that category.

ARMANI MARSH

WSU’s senior nickel from Spokane totaled a career-high 12 tackles, several of them clutch stops in space to prevent big plays from the Bears. Marsh, who had seven solo tackles, helped lead a stout showing from the Cougars’ secondary, which recorded an interception and surrendered five passing plays of 20 or more yards. He was also a bright spot in the run game. Marsh was in on a tackle for loss and multiple other gang tackles near the line of scrimmage.