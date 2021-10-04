Political newcomer to take on former school board president in Mead School Board race

Campaign contributions: As of Friday, Gray has raised $33,130 and has spent $5,678.

Education : Graduated from Colville High School in 2002. Received her bachelor's of science in nursing from Washington State University in 2011. Received her master's of science from Frontier Nursing University.

Campaign contributions: As of Thursday, Green has raised $10,908 and has spent $3,050. Currently, Green has one pending violation for failing to timely and accurately report campaign finance information, according to the Public Disclosure Commission. It was filed Wednesday and is currently in the fact-assessment stage.

Work experience: Currently works part time as a private coach at Providence Medical Group, working with primary caregivers and clinic caregivers. Worked as the director of revenue cycle and director of support services at Providence Medical Health Care.

Political experience: Appointed to Mead School Board in 2014 and elected to board in 2017.

Education : Graduated from Port Angeles High School in 1981. Received a bachelor's degree in communications with in emphasis on public relations from Washington State University in 1989.

A political newcomer hopes to bring a “new voice” to the Mead School Board, but she faces a current board member and former board president in the race.

Nurse practitioner BrieAnne Gray and current board member Carmen Green are on the Nov. 2 general election ballot for the Mead School District No. 5 position. Their biggest issues: COVID-19, curriculum and transparency.

As a mom of school-age children, Gray said she decided to run because none of the current board members have children in school.

“We’re facing some unprecedented challenges and discussions,” she said. “These decisions that this board (is) going to be making are going to have effects on all of our children.”

Green, however, said not currently having children in the school district offers its own perspective. She has friends and connections within the district. When she did have kids in school, she said she would focus so much on her own kids that she would often filter out everything other than their own experience.

“(Not having kids in the district) allows me to have a freedom of unfiltered response,” she said.

One of the biggest issues in education the last year-and-a-half was the COVID-19 pandemic. School boards across the country had to make decisions on keeping schools open, closing them down, dealing with online learning and requiring masks.

Green and the board members decided to open the school district back to in-person learning before most other schools in the state. They were the largest district in the state to do so, receiving some criticism for going against statewide recommendations.

The district had the staff and resources to do so, Green said.

“We were uniquely positioned to do that,” she said.

Gray said she was pleased when the district brought back elementary students, but parents were still upset with how long it took middle and high schoolers to get back into schools and get back to extracurricular activities.

As a nurse practitioner, she said she hears from kids who are struggling with anxiety and depression due to closed schools and paused extracurriculars. That needs to be addressed when making decisions for the district, Gray said.

She said she is also disappointed that for students who are quarantined, there are limited options for online instruction for them.

“That’s difficult for them to progress,” she said.

Green said the board decided not to provide a livestream of class to kids in quarantine because of the cost associated with it, which she admitted does make it harder for kids to stay up to date.

On vaccine and mask mandates, Gray said she thinks the decisions should be made locally. Because that is not always the option, she said the board should work together with other districts to stand up for what their communities want.

Green said a lot of the regulations are out of the board’s hands. She said she will not break the law, such as removing a mask mandate.

“We are doing the best we can given the current environment,” she said.

The district is not expecting teaching shortages due to the vaccine mandate, Green said, but they are still waiting to see the effects.

Another topic up for debate is the curriculum.

Gray said board members need to take a better look at the curriculum schools are using, specifically when it comes to critical race theory and sexual health education as passed in Referendum 90 last year.

“The board is out of touch with what’s being taught and what’s not being taught in the classroom,” Gray said.

She said critical race theory is “a very, very big concern of the parents, the taxpayers, the grandparents.”

Critical race theory is an academic concept that looks at the nation’s history, society and laws and how it intersects with race and minority groups. The state Legislature passed a bill last session that requires schools to provide “equity training” to staff. Many conservatives took issue with the bill, saying it would force schools to embrace “critical race theory,” but the term does not appear anywhere in the bill.

Green, on the other hand, said before any curriculum is approved it goes out to the public for feedback. The district is not teaching critical race theory.

Gray also had concerns with a lack of transparency from the school board, especially when it comes to budget discussions. She said the community is still upset about the closure of M.E.A.D. and Riverpoint Academy in 2019 due to a $12 million budget deficit.

“Parents want honest answers and to be brought to the table when there is discussion,” she said.

Gray said the community knew that the 2018 budget was unsustainable. Had she been on the board, she said she would not have voted for it. She also said she would shift priorities in budgeting discussions to allow for new programs that fit the needs of the students, such as special education or gifted students.

Gray also pointed to her opponent’s Public Disclosure Commission records. Green currently faces one complaint for failing to report her campaign contributions in a timely manner. The complaint is currently under review.

“If you’re not going to be transparent on your campaign funds, how are you going to be transparent on taxpayer dollars?” Gray said.

Green said there was a problem on her end when submitting her campaign contribution reports. Many of the contributions from couples were not showing up in the reports she had to file with the PDC, she said.

She said she has since been able to get them all to upload and update the reports. One contribution from Aug. 27 “remains stubborn,” but she is working with the commission to fix the problem by Monday.

“I’ve never filed anything late,” she said.

The Mead School Board officials also face a complaint for reposting a Facebook story from Green’s campaign page. The complaint includes a screenshot of the post where Green thanks people for putting up her campaign signs.

The complaint, filed by Danny Cole of Spokane, said the district “needs be held accountable for this gross misuse of taxpayers’ funds.” The complaint was filed Tuesday and is still under review.

Green said the post came from the secretary at the school district who had access to the district Facebook page but thought she was sharing it from her own personal account. It was up for about two hours, Green said.

“She didn’t realize,” Green said. “That was a mistake.”

Endorsements for Green include Mead High School Principal Jeff Naslund, former Mead School District Superintendent Tom Rockefeller and Mead School Board director Bob Olson. Endorsements for Gray include U.S. Rep Cathy McMorris Rodgers; state Sen. Mike Padden, R-Spokane Valley; and Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich.