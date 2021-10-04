By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Vincent Flores and Suzette L. Rahn, both of Spokane.

Matthew A. K. Thompson and Tonilyn M. Busch, both of Spokane.

Jordan A. Cory and Collette M. Hagen, both of Spokane Valley.

Mario D. McDonald and Cassie P. Kelton, both of Cheney.

Elliott R. Lamp and Meghan A. Broderius, both of Spokane.

Jason R. Teske and Caitlin R. Jeske, both of Ritzville.

Marco A. Falcon and Sydney B. Lozano, both of Airway Heights.

Evan S. Frazier and Gabrielle P. Williams, both of Colbert.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Keanen Soejima v. Ronnie K. Soejima, restitution of premises.

Laurel M. Adams v. Bruce M. Sing, et al., verified complaint.

Pinecroft MHC LLC v. Roger Lehman, restitution of premises.

Sherwin-Williams Company v. Robert Winfrey, money claimed owed.

Vaughn Wilson v. Lawrence M. Grossman, et al., seeking damages for injuries from vehicle collision.

Harry Green v. Timothy Lamb, et al., complaint.

Carmen M. Himenes v. Gary Moss, et al., seeking quiet title.

Brandon Mitchell v. Cannapakusa LLC, et al., complaint for breach of contract and damages.

Pearl Street Apartments LLC v. Levi Hampton, et al., restitution of premises.

Kelli N. Reilly v. Douglas Reilly, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Whitewater Creek Inc. v. James Alexander, restitution of premises.

David H. Paddock v. Debreanah J. Christianson, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Theodore Ward v. US Bankcorp, complaint for breach of contract and violations of the Washington Consumer Protection Act.

Melody Young v. Nicholas A. Henry, plaintiff’s complaint for damages.

Connect By American Family Insurance Co., et al., v. Laura Dawson, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Paul L. De Winter v. Gregory D. Brousseau, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Wilson, James K. and Diane M.

Willis, Melissa R. and Charles B.

Ochoa, Jessica R. and Garcia, Gabriel C.

Legal separations granted

Mayer, Christiana B. and Joshua

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Emily P. Phelps, 28; $44.56 restitution, 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and first-degree criminal impersonation.

Christopher D. Davis, 27; restitution to be determined, 13 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery and second-degree malicious mischief.

Joseph B. Phillips, 42; $15 fine, 30 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Freddie E. Trice, 47; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Ethan I. Beeman, 19; $15 fine, 63 days in jail with credit given for 63 days served, 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Donald E. Rohwer, 38; restitution to be determined, 43 months in prison with credit given for 56 days served, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle.

Huston Shoniber, 27; restitution to be determined, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief-domestic violence.

James B. Eades, 46; six months in jail with credit given for 18 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Tavon D. Walton, 29; $2,329 restitution, two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Tommy L. Berlin, 22; 84 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery.

Malango Bembe Sr., 27; $15 fine, 56 days in jail, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Brandon W. Kurns, 26; restitution to be determined, 32 days in jail with credit given for 32 days served, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Cody K. Dickinson, 21; restitution to be determined, 30 days in jail converted to 240 hours community service, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Shawn F. Collins, 42; 12 months and one day in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Michael J. Hill, 40; 30 months in a prison-based alternative, 30 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

William M. Heldreth, 29; restitution to be determined, two months in jail with credit given for 40 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Alfonso M. Sanchez, 32; restitution to be determined, three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Garry L. Wayne, Spokane; debts of $53,753.

Felicia C. Mouton, Spokane Valley; debts of $34,353.

Ryan L. and Lydia J. Clark, Spokane; debts of $278,645.

Richard M. and Cynthia A. Harris, Spokane; debts of $106,305.

Joseph A. Murphy, Spokane; debts of $50,591.

Nathan T. and Jennifer M. Katsma, Spokane; debts of $171,566.

Marti M. Pfaffle, Moses Lake; debts of $109,819.

Lester M. Crutcher, Airway Heights; debts of $38,505.

Daisy A. Lizana, Newport; debts of $83,519.

Tyler W. Morris, Spokane; debts of $35,321.

Carrie A. Spencer, Spokane; debts of $40,877.

Eugene R. Sievert, Mead; debts of $48,563.

Darlene Nelson, Spokane; debts not listed.

Jerad W. and Carla M. Posey, Spokane; debts of $456,534.

Posey Tire, LLC, Spokane; debts of $292,423.

Tanya M. Faraca, Veradale; debts of $102,407.

Kathleen M. Pajimola, Spokane; debts of $118,699.

Dana J. Plotzki, Spokane; debts of $11,408.

Sarah J. Gray, Ephrata; debts of $81,299.

Wage-earner petitions

Joshua D. and Courtney A. Meek, Moses Lake; debts of $888,787.

Daniel S. and Tonya K. White, Spokane; debts of $114,200.

Victoria R. James, Spokane; debts of $205,360.

Rebecca A. Knapp, Cheney; debts of $141,112.

David S. King, Greenacres; debts of $209,150.