UPDATED: Tue., Oct. 5, 2021
Golf
College women: Eastern Washington at Griz Invitational in Missoula, 10 a.m.
Soccer
College men: NWAC: North Idaho at Blue Mountain, 4:15 p.m.
College women: WCC: Gonzaga at Portland, 7 p.m. NWAC: CC Spokane at Treasure Valley, noon; North Idaho at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.
Volleyball
College: NWC: Whitman at Whitworth, 6 p.m. NWAC: CC Spokane at Big Bend, North Idaho at Columbia Basin, both 6 p.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m.
