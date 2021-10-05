The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

UPDATED: Tue., Oct. 5, 2021

Golf

College women: Eastern Washington at Griz Invitational in Missoula, 10 a.m.

Soccer

College men: NWAC: North Idaho at Blue Mountain, 4:15 p.m.

College women: WCC: Gonzaga at Portland, 7 p.m. NWAC: CC Spokane at Treasure Valley, noon; North Idaho at Blue Mountain, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

College: NWC: Whitman at Whitworth, 6 p.m. NWAC: CC Spokane at Big Bend, North Idaho at Columbia Basin, both 6 p.m.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m.

