Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Lucas M. Crowner and Rachel M. S. Y. Teo, both of Spokane.

Nicholas S. Potvin and Evelyn D. Helton, both of Spokane.

Enrique F. Montanez and Nicole J. Reed, both of Spokane.

Nathan A. Hiblar and Tyanne R. S. Stapley, both of Cheney.

Scott C. Sonneborn and Sally A. Hillebrandt, both of Medical Lake.

Kevin K. J. Paul and Margo G. Bumb, both of Spokane Valley.

Alexander W. Braatz and Madison T. Groves, both of Valleyford.

Louis L. Dias and Jacquelyn M. H. Delgado, both of Spokane.

Matthew P. Oliverio, of San Jose, California, and Emily A. Van Dyken, of Spokane.

Landon R. Gregorian and Ryanne N. Durfee, both of Otis Orchards.

Isaiah C. Cordero and Heather M. Katona, both of Spokane.

Logan E. Gaddis and Samantha L. Johnson, both of Sammamish, Washington.

Ethan B. Combs and Shayna M. Sexton, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

Marriage dissolutions granted

Sanchez, Matthew L. and Carley S.

Crider, Holli R. and Kody R.

Flora, Stephanie C. A. and Shane M.

Calkins, Mercedes R. and Standerfer, Taylor J.

Wolcott, Tyra and Joseph

Lefebvre, Bailey C. and Lucas J.

Rishel, Heather A. and Michael P.

Guerrero, Sondra L. and Elmore, Anthony C.

Schnellenberger, Nathaniel J. and Jodon, Aundy M.

Lumpkin, Jeanea N. and Michael J.

Lively, Ann M. and Timothy D.

Allen, Sarah M. and Xavier A.

Springer, Richard B. and Nicole R.

Marzek, Donna S. and Shawn D.

Remmel, Pamela S. and David L.

Southwick, Carrie A. and Mars E.

Reed, Shawn T. and Joseph W.

McGrath, Christopher and Amy E.

Jarrad, Stacy J. and Eric J.

Ducharme, Karina D. and Dillan A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Scott L. Johnson, 50; 50 days in jail with credit given for 50 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Tommy L. Berlin, 22; 57 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of third-degree assault.

David S. A. Daniels Sr., 40; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to money laundering, conspiracy to manufacture a controlled substance and two counts of false statement/alternations/forgeries – certificate of title.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Trevaughn R. Waggoner, 25; nine months in jail with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.

Amber M. Parizeau, 24; $528 restitution, 36 days in jail with credit given for 36 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances and third-degree theft.

James D. Brooks, 24; $1,240 restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty to third-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Donna Wilson

Sami J. C. Arnold, 27; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, fourth-degree assault.

Joshua A. Brewster, 37; 364 days in jail with credit given for 26 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Justin M. Aamodt, 28; $991 fine, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, driving while intoxicated.

Randilyn A. Kelson, 19, $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, driving while intoxicated.

Mandee S. Lowell, 25; $1,740.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Lucas A. Janssen, 42; $750 fine, five days in jail with credit given for one day served and four days converted to 32 hours community service, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jamie L. Marcotte, 34; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Nathan I. Meyer, 43; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, disorderly conduct.

Clint S. J. Jones, 44; $990.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Jory R. Linneus, 35; $1,246 fine, three days in jail, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Chelsey S. Lyons, 27; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

James W. McFarling, 41; $1,545.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Paul M. Naldrett, 54; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 36 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Jamison L. McConnachie, 26; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

David G. Antrim, 67; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Charles G. Reck IV, 26; $1,245.50 fine, 184 days in jail with credit given for three days served converted to 180 days electronic home monitoring and one day in jail, driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

John M. Van Buskirk, 57; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Cameron A. Berry, 27; $990.50 fine, 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Sarah E. Dotson, 40; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amend to reckless driving.

Jose Godinez, 23; $750 fine, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.