Denver-based investment firm buys Hayden Lake Marina

An investment group announced this week that it has purchased the Hayden Lake Marina located on the namesake body of water north of Coeur d’Alene.

Southern Marinas Holdings II LLC., which is a partnership between a Denver-based private investment firm and Florida-based Southern Marinas LLC., has bought the Hayden Lake Marina from Anders and Julie Hainer, according to a news release.

Andrew Gendron, principal and chief investment officer with Southern Marinas, said the Hainers spent 10 years expanding and upgrading the marina.

“We look forward to building on their hard work and further enhancing the customer experience in years ahead,” he said in the release.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The Hayden Lake Marina, which includes the Boathouse Restaurant and Bar, is the fourth marina purchased this year by the group. It also purchased the Elliott Bay Marina in Seattle and has plans to acquire more, according to the release.