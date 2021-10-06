Wake Up Call Coffee opens 11th location this week in Spokane Valley

Wake Up Call Coffee has opened its 11th location in the Spokane area .

The new location is at 3105 N. Pines Road in Spokane Valley near the intersection of Pines and Mirabeau Parkway.

The lobby and the drive-thru opened for business Wednesday, but its grand opening is scheduled for Oct. 28, President and CEO Christopher Arkoosh said in a news release.

The new location is the company’s second on Pines Road. It previously opened a Wake Up Call Coffee on Pines between Mission and Broadway avenues.

The 17-year-old company also plans to expand its corporate office into downtown Spokane in November, Arkoosh said.

“Since our coffee adventure began in 2004, we have loved every minute of serving our community,” he said in the release. “We are thrilled to continue to expand our vision and share our world-class coffee with the Pacific Northwest.”