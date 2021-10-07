Comic Shuler King is making his Spokane debut

When Shuler King makes his debut Friday at the Spokane Comedy Club, the veteran standup isn’t sure what he’ll talk about onstage.

“I’ll figure it out when I get there, but I’ll go on about everything from the pandemic to politics to the government to love to relationships to whatever,” King said. “I like to talk about things people don’t think are funny and make them funny.”

King, who was known as Frank Williams (“There are so many Williams in comedy that I changed my name”) grew up in South Carolina and was weaned on the Def Jam comedy specials.

“I used to love watching Cedric the Entertainer and D.L. Hughley back then (during the 1990s),” he said. “They were hilarious. During that time, I discovered Richard Pryor, who is my favorite comic of all time.”

Like Pryor, King lets it all hang out.

“I like taking chances when I’m up there, but that’s what comedians are supposed to do,” King said while calling from Charlotte, North Carolina. “Not all comics do that.”

The Atlanta-based humorist is at his best waxing about relationships.

“I understand why people aren’t getting married, and I don’t understand it,” King said. “I’m from the conservative South. People get married here. It’s like the most pleasant hostage situation you can have. The man is typically the hostage.”

When it comes to the hot button topic of vaccinations, King isn’t taking a side.

“I’m not going to encourage or discourage anyone from getting the shot,” King said. “However, I have some friends from college who are afraid of getting the vaccine. I’m like, ‘Bro, I was there when you did all of these drugs in college. You constantly experimented, and your body was shell shocked since you were 19. I don’t think the vaccine can do you any more harm than those street drugs did.’ ”

King doesn’t know what to expect his first time out in Spokane, but fans should know he will be direct.

“I speak the truth,” King said. “I’ll say whatever I’m feeling, so get ready for it.”