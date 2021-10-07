The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 53° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
A&E >  Entertainment

Is Universal Studios vacation in store for Liberty Lake kid, 7, and his family on ‘Military Kids Have Talent’ today?

UPDATED: Thu., Oct. 7, 2021

The winners of "Military Kids Have Talent" will be announced at 5 p.m. Thursday. (Courtesy)
The winners of "Military Kids Have Talent" will be announced at 5 p.m. Thursday. (Courtesy)
By Ed Condran edc@spokesman.com

The next stop for Liberty Lake’s Kramer family might be Orlando. Thanks to their son Jack Kramer’s dancing skills, the Kramers will be awarded a free family vacation to Universal Studios if their son is one of the winners of “Military Kids Have Talent.”

Actor Jocko Sims will announce the national winners of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation’s virtual “Military Kids Have Talent” contest during the grand finale today at 5 p.m. The nation voted for the top performers among the 30 finalists, all children and survivors of military service members and veterans. The announcement can be viewed by registering at bit.ly/militarykidshavetalentwinnersshow.

Kramer, 7, is competing with four other children in the ages 7-9 category.

“Military kids, especially our nation’s hidden helpers, represent the patriotism, selflessness and bravery that makes America so special,” said Steve Schwab, CEO of Elizabeth Dole Foundation, in a news release.

“Through ‘Military Kids Have Talent,’ an emotional and recreational outlet for kids and their families, we’re thrilled to spotlight our country’s youngest heroes and celebrate the unique talents they have to offer.”

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Spokane7 email newsletter

Get the day’s top entertainment headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.