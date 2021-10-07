Is Universal Studios vacation in store for Liberty Lake kid, 7, and his family on ‘Military Kids Have Talent’ today?

The next stop for Liberty Lake’s Kramer family might be Orlando. Thanks to their son Jack Kramer’s dancing skills, the Kramers will be awarded a free family vacation to Universal Studios if their son is one of the winners of “Military Kids Have Talent.”

Actor Jocko Sims will announce the national winners of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation’s virtual “Military Kids Have Talent” contest during the grand finale today at 5 p.m. The nation voted for the top performers among the 30 finalists, all children and survivors of military service members and veterans. The announcement can be viewed by registering at bit.ly/militarykidshavetalentwinnersshow.

Kramer, 7, is competing with four other children in the ages 7-9 category.

“Military kids, especially our nation’s hidden helpers, represent the patriotism, selflessness and bravery that makes America so special,” said Steve Schwab, CEO of Elizabeth Dole Foundation, in a news release.

“Through ‘Military Kids Have Talent,’ an emotional and recreational outlet for kids and their families, we’re thrilled to spotlight our country’s youngest heroes and celebrate the unique talents they have to offer.”