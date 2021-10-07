Music calendar: Tyler Rich, Spokane Symphony, Colby Acuff and Evan Denlinger

Tamarack Ridge Band – Country/rock. Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Dragonfly – Dance/rock cover band. Friday and Saturday. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

UI Concert: “Silver & Gold Beneath the Waves” by Dan Bukvich – This debut march is presented by the Lionel Hampton School of Music and USS Idaho Commissioning Committee, celebrating the commissioning of the USS Idaho Nuclear Submarine and performed by the University of Idaho Wind Ensemble under the direction of Mark Thiele. Friday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. University of Idaho, University Auditorium, 851 Campus Drive, Moscow. (208) 885-6231.

Ron Keiper Trio – Jazz. Friday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Gonzaga University Guest Performance: Michael Partington – Classical guitar. Friday, 7-8:30 p.m. Gonzaga University, University Chapel (third floor of College Hall), 502 E. Boone Ave. Free; donations accepted. (509) 313-6733.

Joshy Soul – Pop/soul singer-songwriter. With thom.ko. Friday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $12-$15. (206) 499-9173.

Tyler Rich – Country. Shy Carter. Friday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $20-$22. (866) 468-7623.

Colby Acuff – Singer-songwriter. Friday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. (208) 883-7662.

New Order and Pet Shop Boys (canceled) – New wave, pop/rock. Saturday. Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road NW, George. (509) 785-6262.

Spokane Symphony Masterworks 2: Beethoven’s Soul – Director James Lowe has mined the archives for jewels that deserve to be heard and that reflect Beethoven’s inner life. Program includes Beethoven’s “Elegischer Gesang” (“Elegiac Song”), “An die fern Geliebte” (“To the Distant Beloved” arranged by Felix Weingartner) and “Symphony No. 4 in B-flat major, Op.60,” as well as Rodion Shchedrin’s “Beethovens Heiligenstädter Testament.” Saturday, 8 p.m. and Sunday, 3 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $19-$48. (509) 624-1200.

Evan Denlinger – Singer-songwriter. Saturday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Cellars, 3890 N. Schreiber Way, Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 664-2336.

Nick Wiebe – Singer-songwriter cover artist. Saturday, 6-9 p.m. Post Falls Brewing Co., 112 N. Spokane St., Post Falls. (208) 773-7301.

Jonathan Foster – Singer-songwriter. Saturday, 6-8 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Sol – Hip-hop. With Sam Lachow and Jango. Saturday, 7 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $15. (206) 499-9173.

Gonzaga Fall Family Weekend Concert: “We’ll All Rise Together” – GU Choirs presents a varied program of choral music performed by Concert Choir, Discantus Treble Chorus and Glee Club. Saturday, 7:30-9 p.m. Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. Free. (509) 313-2787.

Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs – Folk. Saturday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $7. (208) 883-7662.

Loose Gazoonz – Rock/classic rock. Sunday, 3-7 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 664-7901.

The Cybertronic Spree – 1980s pop culture-inspired rock. Sunday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $15-$18. (206) 499-9173.

Madeleine Peyroux: Careless Love Forever Tour (canceled) – Jazz vocalist. Sunday, 8 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $41-$68. (509) 227-7638.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host John Firshi invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Fallstar – Metalcore. With Lightworker, the Undertaking, A Day on Earth and My Own Affliction. Monday, 7-11 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $12. (509) 863-8098.

Amy Grant – Contemporary Christian pop. Monday, 7:30 p.m. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $45.50-$99.50. (509) 279-7000.

Machine Gun Kelly – Hip-hop/rap. With JXDN and Carolesdaughter. Tuesday , 6:30 p.m. Pavilion at Riverfront, 574 N. Howard St. $40 advance; $45 day of. (888) 929-7849.

WSU Jazz Concert – Featuring faculty ensemble Jazz Northwest, the award-winning WSU Jazz Big Band and Big Band II under the direction of Regents Professor and Coordinator of Jazz Studies Greg Yasinitsky. TuesdayOct. 12 , 7:30-9 p.m. WSU Kimbrough Concert Hall, 680 NE Library Road, Pullman. (509) 335-4148.

UI Orchestra and Percussion Ensemble – Presented by the Lionel Hampton School of Music. Tuesday , 7:30-8:30 p.m. University of Idaho, University Auditorium, 851 Campus Drive, Moscow. $7 adults; $5 students and seniors. (208) 885-6231.

Wheelwright – Pop/grunge rock. With Sundressed. Tuesday , 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $13-$15. (206) 499-9173.

Badflower – Rock. With Teenage Wrist and Dead Poet Society. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $18-$20. (866) 468-7623.

Mike Wagner – Folk rock. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Gin, Smoke and Lies – Country. With Crown Rational. Wednesday, 7 p.m. The Black Diamond, 9614 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. (509) 891-8357.

Spokane Symphony Chamber Soirée – An intimate night of chamber music. Wine, refreshments, coffee and dessert are included with the concert ticket. Available Wednesday and Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Barrister Winery, 1213 W. Railroad Ave. $68. (509) 465-3591.

D’DAT – Funk. With Maiah Wynne. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $10 advance; $12 day of. (206) 499-9173.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. (509) 838-7815.

Hannah Siglin – Singer-songwriter. With Micah Clay and Kekoa. Thursday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $10. (206) 499-9173.

Avatar: Going Hunting Tour – Swedish heavy metal. Thursday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $27.50-$30. (866) 468-7623.

Country Music Night With Last Chance Band – Country. Thursday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

The Happiness – Rock. Oct. 15 and 16, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Chasing Eos – Rock. Oct. 15 and 16, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Bridges Home – Americana/Celtic/folk. Oct. 15, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Jimmy Eat World – Rock. With Taking Back Sunday and the Beaches. Oct. 15, 6 p.m. Pavilion at Riverfront, 574 N. Howard St. $37.50 advance; $42.50 day of. (888) 929-7849.

John Daffron – Singer-songwriter. Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 209-6700.

Pioneer Mother – Country/folk. Oct. 15, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

WSU Vocal Extravaganza – Featuring performances from WSU’s Opera Workshop, University Singers and Concert Choir. Directed by Julie Anne Wieck, presenting scenes from Purcell’s “Dido” and “Aeneas,” Menotti’s “The Telephone” and Stravinsky’s “The Rake’s Progress.” Oct. 15, 7:30-9 p.m. WSU Bryan Hall, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. (509) 335-3564.

Whitworth University Presents: Leslie Odom Jr. with the Spokane Symphony (sold out) – Leslie Odom Jr. is known for his Tony-winning role as Aaron Burr in the acclaimed Broadway musical “Hamilton.” He will perform two sets with the Spokane Symphony under the direction of music director and conductor James Lowe. Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. (509) 624-1200.

Uh Oh And The Oh Wells – Alternative/indie. With Mama Llama and Blue Disco. Oct. 15, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $8-$10. (206) 499-9173.

Jeff Crosby Band – Americana. With Darci Carlson. Oct. 15, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. (208) 883-7662.