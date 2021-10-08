The pick: Why Washington State will beat Oregon State

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – My gut tells me Oregon State.

But my gut doesn’t have the best track record this season.

The Beavers are the hottest team in the Pac-12. They’re certainly the most intimidating running team in the conference.

Their program hasn’t drawn national attention like this in 10 years, maybe longer.

Coming off rare wins over USC and Washington, OSU is undoubtedly confident. The Beavers hadn’t topped either of those Pac-12 heavyweights in a decade.

They’re in sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 North for the first time since the conference split into divisions in 2011.

All signs point to Oregon State. So, why am I going with Washington State?

My predictions have been off this season, so I figured I’d switch it up and go against what felt natural.

And the Cougars always seem to win a game that they’re not entirely expected to. I expect it might be this one.

WSU letdowns in matchups with the Beavers have been infrequent in recent history. The Cougs are on a seven-game winning streak versus OSU.

WSU’s erratic offense will make slight progress but fade late. OSU’s ground game won’t be contained, but the Cougars’ surging defense will build upon a blossoming identity as a resilient unit with a couple of fourth-quarter stands.

The pick: Washington State 30, Oregon State 28