Former Eastern Washington receiver Kendrick Bourne catching on in New England offense
UPDATED: Sun., Oct. 10, 2021
Kendrick Bourne has found a niche in New England’s offense.
The former Eastern Washington standout caught three passes for 26 yards in the Patriots’ 25-22 victory Sunday at Houston. He ranks third among Patriot receivers this season in catches (17) and yards (207).
Jalen Thompson (WSU) led Arizona with six solo tackles in a 17-10 home win against San Francisco. Thompson has compiled 23 tackles during the Cardinals’ 5-0 start.
Samson Ebukam (EWU) made a pair of tackles – one solo – for the 49ers.
The New York Giants’ Elijhaa Penny (UI) carried the ball one time for 4 yards in a 44-20 loss at Dallas.
