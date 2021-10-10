Former Eastern Washington receiver Kendrick Bourne catching on in New England offense

By Jason Shoot The Spokesman-Review

Kendrick Bourne has found a niche in New England’s offense.

The former Eastern Washington standout caught three passes for 26 yards in the Patriots’ 25-22 victory Sunday at Houston. He ranks third among Patriot receivers this season in catches (17) and yards (207).

Jalen Thompson (WSU) led Arizona with six solo tackles in a 17-10 home win against San Francisco. Thompson has compiled 23 tackles during the Cardinals’ 5-0 start.

Samson Ebukam (EWU) made a pair of tackles – one solo – for the 49ers.

The New York Giants’ Elijhaa Penny (UI) carried the ball one time for 4 yards in a 44-20 loss at Dallas.