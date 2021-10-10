The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  NFL

Former Eastern Washington receiver Kendrick Bourne catching on in New England offense

UPDATED: Sun., Oct. 10, 2021

Houston Texans' Christian Kirksey, left, grabs the shirt of New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne while trying to tackle him during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) (Eric Christian Smith)
By Jason Shoot The Spokesman-Review

Kendrick Bourne has found a niche in New England’s offense.

The former Eastern Washington standout caught three passes for 26 yards in the Patriots’ 25-22 victory Sunday at Houston. He ranks third among Patriot receivers this season in catches (17) and yards (207).

Jalen Thompson (WSU) led Arizona with six solo tackles in a 17-10 home win against San Francisco. Thompson has compiled 23 tackles during the Cardinals’ 5-0 start.

Samson Ebukam (EWU) made a pair of tackles – one solo – for the 49ers.

The New York Giants’ Elijhaa Penny (UI) carried the ball one time for 4 yards in a 44-20 loss at Dallas.

