By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Benjamin J. Soto and Hannah E. A. Morgan, both of Spokane Valley.

Damien W. McVey and Katherine N. Wright, both of Spokane.

Jeremy M. Wilson and Lisa M. James, both of Spokane Valley.

Mikel A. Ludwick and Dana L. Killman, both of Spokane.

Ian D. Cassidy, of Valley, Wash., and Taylor M. Shepard, of Spokane Valley.

Michael J. Ashe and Alicia D. Coy, both of Spokane Valley.

Jaret M. Smith and Laura N. Toop, both of Spokane.

Wade N. Sanders and Linda K. Sanders, both of Deer Park.

Cole A. Malone and Katelyn L. Schilling, both of Spokane Valley.

Cody J. Nickerson and Laura J. Nasworthy, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spokane Housing Authority, et al., v. Daja Prickett, restitution of premises.

Homeriver Washington LLC v. Francesca J. Campbell, restitution of premises.

Jasmine R. Sprague, et al., v. Melinda Poss, restitution of premises.

Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. Viktor I. Karpenko, money claimed owed.

Audra Beatty, et al., v. Clickit RV LLC, et al., complaint for damages based on violation of the Consumer Protection Act.

Willem Aartsen, et al., v. The Hartford Insurance Company, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Osso, Kayline M. and Michael E.

Rogalette, Chelsea D. and Todd A.

Strine, Kelly and Gabriel

Kersey, Sara M. and Julian A.

Gone, Percy R. and Stacey M.

Monson, Gwen A. and Michael C.

Wisdom, Michael D. W. and Christine M.

Lewis, Ivan T. and Laualee R.

Macurdy, Matthew E. and Brittney A.

Lane, Carrie A. and Briggs, Zachary R.

Bolinger, Felicia K. and Jacob D.

Morrison, Jennifer L. and Tracy J. L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Jeremy M. Walker, 39; $839.59 restitution, 36.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 36.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, residential burglary, first-degree trafficking in stolen property, three counts of second-degree theft, three counts of second-degree identity theft and three counts of second-degree burglary.

Burt D. Clayton, 52; $325 restitution, 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree attempted taking motor vehicle without permission.

Michael L. Perry, 61; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Robert J. Jetnil, 19; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, six months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Martha M. Redthunder, 30; two months in jail with credit given for 46 days served, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and second-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Sierra N. Hoskins, 31; seven days served with credit given for seven days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Skyler M. McDonald, 26; one day in jail converted to 15 days electronic home monitoring, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Thandan M. Hammel, 31; 90 days in jail, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Chad S. Hooper, 28; $500 fine, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Cory J. Kercher, 25; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for one day served and one day converted to 15 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, physical control amended to driving while intoxicated.

Shawn L. Haggard, 51; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless endangerment.

Tanaisha Marlin-Dimond, 28; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Anneliese K. Holstein, 33; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

James L. Rhodes, Jr., 44; $1,245.50 fine, 184 days in jail with credit given for one day served, driving while intoxicated and first-degree driving with suspended license.

Wesley I. Veazie, 33; 75 days in jail with credit given for 75 days served, third-degree theft.