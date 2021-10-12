Water District 3 candidates – Jeffries, McKulkin – face each other, again

Spokane County Water District 3, Position 2

Nathan Jeffries

Age: 43

Education: Graduated Mead Senior High School in 1996 and Eastern Washington University in 2001 with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration.

Political Experience: Served as Water Commissioner No. 2 for the Spokane Water District from November 2017 to present

Work Experience: Jeffries began working for B&B Sprinklers — his family’s landscape and irrigation company — at age 14. He has also worked at the local fire department for the past 20 years as an EMT before becoming a division chief.

Family: Jeffries currently has a long-term partner.

Campaign Contributions: He has raised $6,601.41, and has spent $2,587.15

Kevin McKulkin

Age: 60

Education: Graduated University High School in 1980 and then Washington State University in 1985 with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.

Political Experience: McKulkin served as Water Commissioner No. 2 for the Spokane Water District from August 2016 to November 2017

● Work Experience: He has served as a consulting engineer for several water systems in the Spokane area for over 30 years, and he is currently a licensed civil engineer in the state of Washington.

● Family: McKulkin has a wife and four kids.

● Campaign Contributions: “This campaign selected the mini-reporting option. Campaigns that select the mini-reporting option on the campaign registration are exempted from filing campaign finance reports (C-3 and C-4) provided the campaign does not exceed the total contribution and expenditure limits found in WAC 390-16-105(1).”