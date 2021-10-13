Prep roundup: Keagan Austin scores in shootout, Gonzaga Prep girls soccer edges Mead

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Girls Soccer

Gonzaga Prep 1, Mead 0 (SO): Keagan Austin scored the clincher in a shootout and the visiting Bullpups (11-1, 6-1) beat the Panthers (8-3, 5-2) in a GSL 3A/4A game. Peyton Dixon and Mia Lewis split five saves in regulation for G-Prep.

North Central 3, University 2: Maya Turnbull scored the tying goal in the 57th minute assisted by Kate Luther and the Wolfpack (3-8, 1-6) topped the visiting Titans (4-8-1, 2-5) in a shootout in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Mt. Spokane 2, Central Valley 0: Kylie Stiles and Cami Hattenburg scored one goal apiece and the visiting Wildcats (5-4, 4-2) defeated the Bears (8-4, 4-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Wednesday. Alyssah Hill made three saves for the clean sheet.

Ridgeline 3, Ferris 1: Kate Hunter, Natalie Thompson and Ramona Robinson each scored one goal apiece and the visiting Falcons (6-4, 3-3) defeated the Saxons (4-8, 2-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Lily Pesnell added two assists for Ridgeline. Cadence Peroff scored for Ferris.

Cheney 4, Lewis and Clark 1: The Blackhawks (5-7, 4-3) topped the Tigers (6-6-2, 3-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Details were unavailable.

Northwest Christian 2, Colville 0: The Crusaders (9-3-1) shut out the Crimson Hawks (2-7-1) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Slowpitch

University 17, Central Valley 12: Bethany Ray went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and the visiting Titans (14-1, 9-1) topped the Bears (8-7, 6-4) in a GSL game on Wednesday. Carly Bippes hit a home run with three RBIs and Jade Eldrige had two hits with a homer and two RBIs. Emily Schulhauser had four hits and three runs for CV.

Boys Soccer

Lake City 3, Lewiston 0: The Timberwolves (17-0-1) shut out the visiting Bengals (7-8-0) in the Idaho 5A District 1-2 championship game. Lewiston moves to the state play-in game on Saturday.

Volleyball

Springdale 3, Valley Christian 0: Kylie Erickson had 13 kills and three blocks and the Chargers (8-1, 7-1) defeated the visiting Panthers (5-5, 4-2) 25-14, 25-15, 25-10 in a Northeast 1B match. Macey Gines added 31 assists for Springdale. Kerrah Pope recorded six kills and four digs for Valley Christian.

Selkirk 3, Inchelium 2: Britney Lyons had four kills, six assists and one dig and the Rangers (1-5, 1-5) defeated the visiting Hornets (2-5, 1-4) 23-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-20, 15-13 in a Northeast 1B match. Madi Chantry added ten aces for Selkirk. Torrance Finley recorded seven kills and one dig for Inchelium.

Cross country

NEA Lakeside at Deer Park: Boys: Lakeside def. Deer Park 15-50. 1, Hayden Blank (Lakeside) 17:35. Girls: Lakeside def. Deer Park 24-31. 1, Matise Mulch (Lakeside) 20:24.