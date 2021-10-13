The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Keagan Austin scores in shootout, Gonzaga Prep girls soccer edges Mead

UPDATED: Wed., Oct. 13, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Girls Soccer

Gonzaga Prep 1, Mead 0 (SO): Keagan Austin scored the clincher in a shootout and the visiting Bullpups (11-1, 6-1) beat the Panthers (8-3, 5-2) in a GSL 3A/4A game. Peyton Dixon and Mia Lewis split five saves in regulation for G-Prep.

North Central 3, University 2: Maya Turnbull scored the tying goal in the 57th minute assisted by Kate Luther and the Wolfpack (3-8, 1-6) topped the visiting Titans (4-8-1, 2-5) in a shootout in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Mt. Spokane 2, Central Valley 0: Kylie Stiles and Cami Hattenburg scored one goal apiece and the visiting Wildcats (5-4, 4-2) defeated the Bears (8-4, 4-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Wednesday. Alyssah Hill made three saves for the clean sheet.

Ridgeline 3, Ferris 1: Kate Hunter, Natalie Thompson and Ramona Robinson each scored one goal apiece and the visiting Falcons (6-4, 3-3) defeated the Saxons (4-8, 2-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Lily Pesnell added two assists for Ridgeline. Cadence Peroff scored for Ferris.

Cheney 4, Lewis and Clark 1: The Blackhawks (5-7, 4-3) topped the Tigers (6-6-2, 3-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Details were unavailable. 

Northwest Christian 2, Colville 0: The Crusaders (9-3-1) shut out the Crimson Hawks (2-7-1) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Slowpitch

University 17, Central Valley 12: Bethany Ray went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and the visiting Titans (14-1, 9-1) topped the Bears (8-7, 6-4) in a GSL game on Wednesday. Carly Bippes hit a home run with three RBIs and Jade Eldrige had two hits with a homer and two RBIs. Emily Schulhauser had four hits and three runs for CV.

Boys Soccer

Lake City 3, Lewiston 0: The Timberwolves (17-0-1) shut out the visiting Bengals (7-8-0) in the Idaho 5A District 1-2 championship game. Lewiston moves to the state play-in game on Saturday.

Volleyball

Springdale 3, Valley Christian 0: Kylie Erickson had 13 kills and three blocks and the Chargers (8-1, 7-1) defeated the visiting Panthers (5-5, 4-2) 25-14, 25-15, 25-10 in a Northeast 1B match. Macey Gines added 31 assists for Springdale. Kerrah Pope recorded six kills and four digs for Valley Christian.

Selkirk 3, Inchelium 2: Britney Lyons had four kills, six assists and one dig and the Rangers (1-5, 1-5) defeated the visiting Hornets (2-5, 1-4) 23-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-20, 15-13 in a Northeast 1B match. Madi Chantry added ten aces for Selkirk. Torrance Finley recorded seven kills and one dig for Inchelium.

Cross country

NEA Lakeside at Deer Park: Boys: Lakeside def. Deer Park 15-50. 1, Hayden Blank (Lakeside) 17:35. Girls: Lakeside def. Deer Park 24-31. 1, Matise Mulch (Lakeside) 20:24.

