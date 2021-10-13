Cache Reset
Gonzaga Women's Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga women

Tickets go on sale Tuesday for NCAA women’s regionals at the Arena

UPDATED: Wed., Oct. 13, 2021

The Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena is photographed before a regional final at the NCAA women's college basketball tournament between Notre Dame and Oregon in 2018. (Associated Press)
By Jim Allen jima@spokesman.com(509) 459-5437

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday for the Spokane Regional of the 2022 NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament.

The three-game series will run from March 25-28 at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, with two Sweet 16 games and an Elite Eight matchup.

Arena officials also announced fans who purchase tickets will be placed on a priority waiting list giving them the first opportunity to purchase tickets for early rounds of the 2024 NCAA men’s tournament, also scheduled for the Arena. Ticket sales will begin at 7 a.m.

Spokane has hosted men’s NCAA Tournament games five times since 2003.

The Arena also has hosted women’s regionals, most recently in 2018.

The COVID-19 pandemic, however, hit Spokane especially hard.

The Arena was scheduled to host the first and second rounds of the men’s tournament before the NCAA canceled the entire event.

The Gonzaga women also had expected to host first- and second-round games that year.

The Zags reached the Sweet 16 at the Spokane Regional in 2015, falling to Tennessee in overtime.

