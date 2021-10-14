Recharged Coeur d’Alene comic Dan Cummins returns to Spokane Comedy Club

The lockdown was rough for comics, but it was even more difficult for Dan Cummins. The Coeur d’Alene standup discovered he loathes virtual performance after agreeing to take part in a fundraiser while performing at the Spokane Comedy Club last year.

“That event was for a good cause, but I just hated doing the Zoom shows,” Cummins said. “I like performing before an actual crowd. That was the only Zoom show I did. I turned down a fair amount of offers, easy money to perform by Zoom for a half-hour or 15 minutes.”

Cummins was also stricken with COVID-19. “It was uncomfortable, and I felt lousy, but fortunately I don’t have lung issues, so I was never scared that it could get really bad,” he said.

Despite illness and a lack of work, there was a silver lining of the pandemic for Cummins.

“The great thing is that I recharged last year,” he said while calling from his Coeur d’Alene home. “I didn’t realize until I stopped that I was very burned out by all of the traveling. I needed a break that I never would have had if it weren’t for the pandemic. So, I wrote a new hour of material.”

Cummins, 44, will deliver fresh bits Friday through Sunday at the Spokane Comedy Club. Expect anecdotes about Cummins’ family and observational humor.

“I’ll talk about how divisive we’ve become,” Cummins said. “I won’t single out a group, but I’ll make fun of how ridiculous it has all become. It’s crazy that political factions have turned into sports teams. People are as passionate about their political party as they are the Seahawks or the Zags. It’s crazy.

“I’ll talk about being angry with strangers in public who commit etiquette infractions. I’ll talk about people who don’t understand social distance. Some people are too close and some too far while waiting in lines at stores. I talk about my kids, who are 15 and 13. My son (who is 15) is getting into his own things now. It’s crazy how much I have to talk about.”

When Cummins isn’t cracking wise from the stage, he’s focused on his entertaining podcasts “Timesuck” and “Scared to Death,” which are co-hosted with his wife, Lynze Cummins. “All is going well with the podcasts,” Cummins said. “We’re adding followers, and we’re having fun.”

Cummins is also having a good time in Spokane, which he avoided for much of 2020.

“We have so much going on here,” Cummins said. “We have restaurants and the lake, and so we stuck around here, but I’ve come into Spokane for some concerts recently.

“I just saw Death Cab for Cutie, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Doobie Brothers. I loved the Doobie Brothers show. It’s so cool seeing a band that has been around for 50 years, and they’re such great musicians, and they have material that’s so eclectic. I’ll come into Spokane for shows, including my own.”