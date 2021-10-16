Difference makers: Ron Stone Jr. leads inspired WSU defensive effort

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Ron Stone Jr.

The fiery junior edge-rusher posted two tackles for loss, including a sack on Stanford’s final possession of the game. He single-handedly got the Cardinal offense off the field on two early third downs in the red zone, registering a stop at the line of scrimmage on a QB keeper – Stone was playing as a spy – and patting down a pass at the line. He recorded seven total tackles.

Jayden de Laura

The spirited sophomore quarterback passed 17 of 30 for 289 yards and three touchdowns, sparking a game-winning drive with under two minutes when he threw a high-arching 41-yard pass to Calvin Jackson Jr. De Laura passed 7 of 11 for 120 yards and three scores in the second quarter to lift the Cougars’ to a 20-16 lead at the half. He slumped later, completing 5 of 14 passes during one stretch that spanned parts of the third and fourth quarters, but made plays when it counted.

Max Borghi

The Cougs made it a point to get their star senior running back more involved this week, and he posted arguably his best day of this campaign, running for 89 yards on a season-high 17 carries and adding a pair of second-half touchdowns, one that gave the Cougars an 11-point lead and another that gave them the win.