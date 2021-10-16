Updates: Washington State hosts Stanford looking to extend Pac-12 North win streak

Fourth quarter

6:27 - STAN 31, WSU 27: The Cougars go three-and-out. Stanford starts at its own 35 following a fair catch.

7:32 - STAN 31, WSU 27: The Cardinal storm back in the fourth quarter to retake the lead. Tanner McKee completes an 8-yard touchdown to Austin Jones, who bulldozes WSU defenders into the endzone.

13:00 - WSU 27, STAN 24: Jayden de Laura’s pass glances off the hands of an outstretched Calvin Jackson Jr. on third down and the Cougars are forced to punt. Stanford takes over on their own 15.

14:06 - WSU 27, STAN 24: Tanner McKee scores a 1-yard quarterback sneak up the middle to pull within a field goal after a nine play 74-yard drive. The 2-pt conversion is good, as McKee pulls down a read-option to walk into the endzone. The Cougars were called for a questionable pass interference earlier in the drive.

Here's a video of the phantom pass interference call against @WSUCougarFB. A very surprising call. pic.twitter.com/gtRBHDkxhf — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) October 17, 2021

Third quarter

4:34 - WSU 27, STAN 16: Max Borghi punches in a 2-yard touchdown, after a seven play 68-yard drive that included five runs for 20 yards and two passes for 48.

Max Borghi rumbles in from 2 yards out after a couple of nifty receptions from Travell Harris and Lincoln Victor.

27-16 Cougs at 4:34, 3Q. pic.twitter.com/GiSKUyZOdd — Colton Clark (@SpokesmanClark) October 17, 2021

12:04 - WSU 20, STAN 13: Cougars opt to go for it on fourth-and-four from the Stanford 17 and Jayden de Laura fires a pass out of bounds for a turnover on downs. WSU was well within field goal range and pass up an opportunity to go up by seven points.

13:59 - WSU 20, STAN 13: Jayden de Laura opens up his second half where he left off in the first, completing a 48-yard bomb, this time to Lincoln Victor to the Stanford 29.

Halftime

Washington State was sluggish in the first quarter with 30 total yards and zero third down conversions. The Cougars came to life in the second quarter with three touchdowns and 183 yards take the lead into halftime.

The Cougar defense has stopped the Cardinal in the redzone twice and held Stanford to three field goals since scoring on its opening possession.

Jayden de Laura continues to be a difference maker on the WSU offense. He is 11-for-17 with 137 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Second quarter

0:39 - WSU 20, STAN 16: Joshua Karty moves to 3-for-3 on the day with a 31-yard field goal.

3:07 - WSU 20, STAN 13: Jayden de Laura immediately capitalizes on the Stanford turnover with a 10-yard touchdown pass to De’Zhaun Stribling. This time Dean Janikowski’s PAT finds it way through the uprights.

3:14 - WSU 13, STAN 13: The Cougars get the ball right back as Justus Rogers forces Nathaniel Peat to fumble, recovered by Chris Jackson at the Cardinal 10.

3:19 - WSU 13, STAN 13: Jayden de Laura spins out of a sack and has room in front of him with a blocker to pick up the first down, but fires it incomplete into the endzone, on a pass that should have been caught. Cougars turn it over on downs at the Stanford 9.

3:52 - WSU 13, STAN 13: The Cougars call a timeout facing a fourth-and-one from the Stanford 9. De Laura started off the drive with four straight completions for 47 yards, before a drop on an out route ended his streak in the red zone.

9:21 - WSU 13, STAN 13: In the blink of an eye the Cougars tie the game. Jayden de Laura makes a beautiful throw while being hit for a 31-yard touchdown to Calvin Jackson Jr. The PAT is blocked.

12:19 - STAN 13, WSU 7: Stanford punts to the WSU 30, where a personal four gives the Cougars an extra 15 yards to start their drive.

13:24 - STAN 13, WSU 7: Jayden de Laura completes a 32-yard touchdown to Travell Harris, answering three straight scoring drives by the Cardinal.

First quarter

0:13 - STAN 13, WSU 0: Joshua Karty’s 32-yard field goal is good.

3:32 - STAN 10, WSU 0: After the Cougars are forced to punt, Jahad Woods – WSU’s leading tackler – is called for targeting and ejected.

4:45 - STAN 10, WSU 0: Joshua Karty’s 51-yard field goal is good.

7:32 - STAN 7, WSU 0: Stanford stalls the Cougar offense after the penalty and open its next drive with a first down run.

9:41 - STAN 7, WSU 0: The Cougars’ first drive is saved from a three-and-out by a Stanford penalty on fourth down. WSU also loses 15 yards on a personal foul after the play, moving the Cougs back to their own 15.

11:10 - STAN 7, WSU 0: Tanner McKee lobs a pass to a wide open tight end Benjamin Yurosek over the middle, who takes it in for a 45-yard touchdown.

13:36 - WSU 0, STAN 0: Tanner McKee completes a 7-yard pass to Silas Starr for a first down on third-and-6 for the Cardinal’s first first down of the game.

Pregame

Washington State (3-3, 2-2 Pac-12) will host Stanford (3-3, 2-2) at 4:30 p.m. on ESPNU, in the Cougs’ latest kickoff since the 8 p.m. season opener against Utah State. The Cougars are coming off a 31-24 upset of Oregon State, while the Cardinal fell 28-10 in a letdown to Arizona State, after beating No. 3 Oregon the week prior.

The only mutual opponent WSU and Stanford has faced is USC, who the Cardinal beat 42-28 in Week 2 and the Cougars lost to 45-14 in Week 3. Though Oregon State also beat the Trojans before playing WSU.

Flawless fall Saturday on the 'louse pic.twitter.com/3yk5QwzzQe — Colton Clark (@SpokesmanClark) October 16, 2021

WSU head coach Nick Rolovich watches the second half against Oregon State on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. (Associated Press)

Rolovich saga looms

Washington State could be playing the final game of the Rolovich era Saturday. The Cougar head coach has made national headlines announcing his refusal to receive a COVID-19 during the summer, and it being released that he is seeking a religious exemption to the state mandate before the game against Oregon State.

Rolovich’s exemption could be approved or denied at any point between now and the deadline on Monday, but there is no telling when Washington State will announce the status of its head football coach.

Rolovich enters the Stanford game with a 4-6, 3-5 Pac-12 record in two seasons.

#WSU and coach Nick Rolovich, 30 mins before kick. pic.twitter.com/0gM7U3RD2d — Colton Clark (@SpokesmanClark) October 16, 2021

Series history

Stanford leads the all-time series 40-29-1 over WSU, dating back to the first meeting in 1936 that WSU won 14-13.

The Cougars have won the last four over the Cardinal, lastly a 49-22 home win in 2019. Before the last four wins, Stanford tied the series’ longest win streak with eight straight from 2008-2015.

Stanford head coach David Shaw – the third highest paid coach in the country – is 5-4 against the Cougars.

Team stats

Scoring WSU STAN Points Per Game 24.33 25.83 Points Allowed Per Game 24.83 27 Total Yards 371.8 352.2 Yards Passing 259 254.2 Yards Rushing 112.8 98 Yards Allowed 399.5 408.2 Pass Yards Allowed 230.5 188.4 Rush Yards Allowed 169 219.8

Individual leaders

PASSING Att.-Comp. Yards TD Int. Jayden de Laura (WSU) 100-157 1,187 12 5 Tanner McKee (Stan) 116-183 1,449 12 3 RUSHING Carries Yards TD Max Borghi (WSU) 65 332 3 Nathaniel Peat (Stan) 49 306 2 RECEIVING Receptions Yards TD Calvin Jackson Jr. (WSU) 35 404 3 Elijah Higgins (Stan) 29 383 4

Game preview

‘We’re really getting rolling right now.’ With momentum in its favor, Washington State entertains Stanford Two weeks ago, Washington State’s prospects were bleak. | Read more »

Two-minute drill: Keys to victory for Washington State against Stanford Don’t take your eyes off … | Read more »

The pick: Why Washington State will beat Stanford PULLMAN – It could be Nick Rolovich’s last hurrah at Washington State. | Read more »

More on the Cougs

‘Claim the victory’: Facing pancreatic cancer, former Washington State RB Derek Sparks is trying to stiff-arm the biggest challenge of his life Derek Sparks has shared two iPhone photos. One depicts an IV needle piercing his left forearm with white bandage tape keeping the sharp metal pin in place. The other shows Sparks’ right arm. A white hospital bracelet and brown adhesive bandage tape are wrapped around his wrist and the inside of his forearm is covered with deep purple bruises that represent old puncture marks. | Read more »

Washington State mailbag: Wide range of topics spark conversation among Cougar faithful After a two-week hiatus, the Washington State mailbag series is back. | Read more »

Now healthy, Jesus Echevarria poised to play ‘big part’ on Washington State’s defensive line PULLMAN – Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan collected a first-down snap midway through the third quarter and tucked the ball, searching for room up the middle on a keeper. | Read more »

More options emerging in Washington State’s pass-catching corps In the ideal version of Washington State coach Nick Rolovich’s run-and-shoot offense, pass-catching production is by committee. | Read more »