On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

4 p.m.: GT World Challenge Europe: Endurance Cup CBS Sports

Baseball, MLB playoffs

2 p.m.: ALCS: Houston at Boston FS1

5 p.m.: NLCS: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers TBS

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: Boston at New York ESPN

6 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Utah Root

7 p.m.: Sacramento at Portland Root

7:05 p.m.: Denver at Phoenix ESPN

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St. ESPN2

Golf

8:30 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship Golf

Golf, college

Noon: The Jackson T. Stephens Cup Golf

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia TNT

7 p.m.: St. Louis at Vegas TNT

Soccer, college women

3 p.m.: Ohio St. at Wisconsin ESPNU

7 p.m.: Pepperdine at Santa Clara ESPNU

Soccer, men

6 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: TBA CBS Sports

7 p.m.: Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana FS1

8 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: TBA CBS Sports

Volleyball, college women

5 p.m.: Florida at Alabama ESPNU

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: The Paul Petrino Show 1080-AM

Baseball, MLB

2 p.m.: ALCS: Houston at Boston 700-AM

5 p.m.: NLCS: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers 700-AM

All events subject to change

