On the Air
Tue., Oct. 19, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
4 p.m.: GT World Challenge Europe: Endurance Cup CBS Sports
Baseball, MLB playoffs
2 p.m.: ALCS: Houston at Boston FS1
5 p.m.: NLCS: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers TBS
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: Boston at New York ESPN
6 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Utah Root
7 p.m.: Sacramento at Portland Root
7:05 p.m.: Denver at Phoenix ESPN
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St. ESPN2
Golf
8:30 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship Golf
Golf, college
Noon: The Jackson T. Stephens Cup Golf
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia TNT
7 p.m.: St. Louis at Vegas TNT
Soccer, college women
3 p.m.: Ohio St. at Wisconsin ESPNU
7 p.m.: Pepperdine at Santa Clara ESPNU
Soccer, men
6 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: TBA CBS Sports
7 p.m.: Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana FS1
8 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: TBA CBS Sports
Volleyball, college women
5 p.m.: Florida at Alabama ESPNU
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: The Paul Petrino Show 1080-AM
Baseball, MLB
2 p.m.: ALCS: Houston at Boston 700-AM
5 p.m.: NLCS: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers 700-AM
All events subject to change
