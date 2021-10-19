From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

John M. Brown and Genevieve M. Martin, both of Cheney.

Harrison J. Tyler and Ashley N. King, both of Spangle.

Dartavius A. Simmons and Minttu E. Lehtoranta, both of Spokane.

Peter M. Siemens and Cailyn A. Knudtsen, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Brendan G. Riddell and Yolanda C. Esparza, both of Spokane.

Corey S. Carlile and Melissa A. Rockstrom, both of Spokane Valley.

Martin K. Johnson and Chelsea L. Jones, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Housing Quarters LLC v. John Doe, restitution of premises.

Farnworth Enterprises Inc. v. Seth Anderson, et al., restitution of premises.

Ground Hog Heaven LLC v. Lacey Morrow, et al., restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Michael Funk, restitution of premises.

Sunrise Village Apartments LLC v. Stormy H. Vowels, et al., restitution of premises.

Rachelle Jennings v. Braiden Connor, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

James Veter v. Golden Rule Brake Inc., et al., complaint for damages.

Cascade Enterprises Limited Partnership v. John P. Lizee, restitution of premises.

Jon Adams v. Jeremy Post, restitution of premises.

Cincinnati Insurance Company v. Peter A. Van Auken, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Randy H. Rinderneck, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

FPA Spokane Industrial v. WheelMan Wholesale Inc., et al., complaint for breach of contract.

Victoria Antolin, et al., v. Thomas McKnight, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Rhuby, Keith W. and Williams, Muriel N.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Katie A. Petersen, 26; 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, after pleading guilty false statement/alternations/forgeries-certificate of title.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Davontae J. Daniels, 21; 33 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.

Opal A. McClure, also known as Opal N. McClure, 49; one day in jail after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Jesse W. Wells, 34; $1,087.88 restitution, nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Drew E. Tucker, 36; $15 fine, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and violation of a no-contact order.

Justin W. Hoffman, 37; 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, after pleading guilty to false statement/alternations/forgeries-certificate of title.

Gregory F. Tuck, 38; restitution to be determined, two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.