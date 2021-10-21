Engineering

ALLWEST, an engineering, environmental and construction materials testing firm based in Hayden, hired Hayley Dallman as a project assistant for the firm’s Spokane Valley office.

Dallman holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Earth and environmental science from the University of Nevada.

She previously worked in reception at Streamline Dental Solutions.

Honors

Best Places to Work Inland Northwest named Numerica Credit Union as “Best Place to Work” in the large business category.

This is the fourth consecutive year Numerica Credit Union has placed in the top three of the large employer category.

Best Places to Work Inland Northwest honored 38 employers in the region, using an independent assessment with employer questionnaires and employee surveys to establish rankings.

Business development

The Spokane Independent Metro Business Alliance hired Lacrecia “Lu” Hill as an emergent strategist and Jonathan Teeter as the Live Local Palouse organizer. SIMBA also announced Executive Director Mariah McKay as the new director of dynamism.

Lu has 14 years of executive-level management experience in philanthropic, corporate and cannabis organizations.

Teeter has more than a decade of experience in campaign and strategy development and will lead the Live Local Palouse initiative in partnership with the Center for Inclusive Entrepreneurship to support rural enterprise throughout Whitman, Garfield and Asotin counties.