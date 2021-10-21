Comic Ian Bagg to perform at Spokane Comedy Club

Get ready for some crowd work when Ian Bagg performs Friday and Saturday at the Spokane Comedy Club. The Canadian comic is adept at working the room. Bagg lives in the moment and offers observational material.

Prepared standup is fine, but the biggest laughs are generated by comics who are in the moment onstage. The “Last Comic Standing” alum from 2015 has performed in films and television, and Bagg is an inveterate standup who is delightfully unpredictable.

Bagg appears Friday and Saturday at the Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. Tickets are $22 and $28. Show times are 7:30 and 10 p.m. both days. For more information: (509) 318-9998 and spokanecomedyclub.com.