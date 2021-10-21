This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “State of Terror,” Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny (S&S and St. Martin’s)

2. “The Wish,” Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

3. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles (Viking)

4. “Cloud Cuckoo Land: A Novel,” Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

5. “Apples Never Fall,” Liane Moriarty (Holt)

6. “Silverview: A Novel,” John le Carré (Viking)

7. “The Butler: A Novel,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

8. “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

9. “The Book of Magic: A Novel,” Alice Hoffman (Simon & Schuster)

10. “Billy Summers,” Stephen King (Scribner)

Nonfiction

1. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,” Dave Grohl (Dey Street)

2. “To Rescue the Republic: Ulysses S. Grant, the Fragile Union and the Crisis of 1876,” Bret Baier (Custom House)

3. “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family,” Clint and Ron Howard (Morrow)

4. “Peril,” Bob Woodward and Robert Costa (Simon & Schuster)

5. “The Forever Dog: Surprising New Science to Help Your Canine Companion Live Younger, Healthier and Longer,” Rodney Habib and Karen Shaw Becker (Harper Wave)

6. “Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could,” Adam Schiff (Random House)

7. “American Marxism,” Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

8. “E.R. Nurses: True Stories From America’s Greatest Unsung Heroes,” James Patterson and Matt Eversmann (Little, Brown)

9. “The Beatles: Get Back,” The Beatles (Callaway)

10. “Taste: My Life Through Food,” Stanley Tucci (Gallery)