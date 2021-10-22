‘Everyday hero’: New Frances L.N. Scott Elementary School dedicated in honor of namesake, Spokane’s first Black female attorney

Inspiration was everywhere Friday afternoon at Frances L.N. Scott Elementary School.

It spanned the generations, beginning with a Native American student, Kiley Mitchell-Gregg, who dared to question why for more than century, her school had been named for a man who encouraged the destruction of indigenous people’s way of life.

It also came from the school principal, Larry Quisano, who led the drive to engage the East Central community and find a better representation of itself than Philip Sheridan.

And finally it came from Scott herself, who died in 2010 but left a legacy that inspired others.

Growing up in East Central, she overcame racial discrimination, went on to teach for three decades at Rogers High School and become the city’s first African American female attorney.

“Now more than ever, in these divisive times, it’s important to look at everyday heroes likes Frances L.N. Scott,” Quisano said.

The occasion was the formal dedication of the renamed school.

Officially, the school was renamed on June 30, when the Spokane Public School board approved the change following a months-long engagement with the community.

Since then, the district has worked to change the signage, including the reader board on nearby Freya Street and other insignia. However, the old name was still etched onto the school’s entryway, covered by a banner.

That changed on Friday, with the unveiling of a green-and-silver sign: “Frances L.N. Scott.”

However, the event was nearly marred when one of Scott’s daughters, Diane Mackey, lost her footing as she reached for one of the strings to unveil the sign.

After falling, Mackey was helped up and supported by other attendees. She was later taken away by ambulance for precaution. Her condition was not clear Friday.

The event drew almost 200 people to the school commons, and was important enough, school board President Jerrall Haynes point out, “to keep kids after school on a Friday afternoon.

Front and center was Mitchell-Gregg. Two years ago, as a fourth-grader, she turned a school paper into a movement that eventually led to this moment.

Exploring the life of Sheridan, she read of his systematic attack on the Sioux and other tribes, including killing buffalo herds they depended upon for food.

“He did not care whether women and children died,” Mitchell-Gregg has said. “I love my school, but going into a school that is named for a ruthless human being, not so much.”

Quisano took it from there, first in the summer of 2020 and again on Friday.

“Words matter, and whether we listen to our kids matters,” Quisano said at the time. “Right now I believe is the right time to make things right.”

The event included comments from Haynes and Superintendent Adam Swinyard, and a performance of one Scott’s favorite songs, “This Little Light of Mine,” by two dozen students.

Later in the program, Quisano was overcome by the moment, but recovered to thank the school, the district administration and “this incredible young lady,” he said while looking at Mitchell-Gregg.

Scott’s memory was rekindled by Mackey. After introducing her mother’s relatives, Mackey talked about a woman who never stopped inspiring others and never stopped learning.

Scott would have celebrated her 100th birthday on Nov. 4.

“She would have been so honored by this,” Mackey said, a portrait of her mother leaning against the lectern.