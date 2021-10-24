NFL Locals: Cooper Kupp continues tear as league-leading receiver in catches, yards and touchdowns

By Jason Shoot The Spokesman-Review

Another week, another scintillating performance by Cooper Kupp.

The Los Angeles Rams receiver and Eastern Washington product compiled 10 receptions for 156 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-19 home victory over Detroit on Sunday.

Kupp reeled in a 2-yard TD pass late in the second quarter to give L.A. a 17-13 lead. His 5-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter gave the Rams the lead for good at 25-19 with just under 14 minutes left.

Kupp, who also provided a 59-yard catch, leads the league with 56 receptions, 809 yards and nine touchdowns.

Projected over a 17-game schedule, Kupp is on target for 136 catches, 1,964 yards and 21 touchdowns. Detroit Lions Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson set the NFL’s single-season record for receiving yards with 1,964 in 2012.

Kendrick Bourne (EWU) had four catches for 68 yards and he threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor to break a scoreless tie early the first quarter and send New England on its way to a 54-13 home win against the New York Jets.

Patriots defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (Washington State) collected his first sack of the season and the second of his career. Ekuale wrapped up Jets quarterback Mike White for an 8-yard loss on the final play of the first half.

Jalen Thompson (WSU) posted five tackles (four solo) for Arizona in a 31-5 rout of Houston.

Elijhaa Penny (UI) carried the ball nine times for just the second time in his career, and he finished with 24 yards rushing in the New York Giants’ 25-3 victory against visiting Carolina.

Penny hadn’t had nine carries in a game since a 10-carry, 45-yard effort as a rookie against Washington in December 2017.

Frankie Luvu (WSU) made three tackles (one solo) for the Panthers.

Associated Press L.A. Rams receiver Cooper Kupp celebrates a touchdown against Detroit on Sunday in Inglewood, California.