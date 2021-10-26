The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 49° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

UPDATED: Tue., Oct. 26, 2021

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7:30 p.m.: FIM Motocross: The MX2 CBS Sports

8:30 p.m.: FIM Motocross: The MXGP CBS Sports

Baseball, MLB World Series

5 p.m.: Atlanta at Houston Fox 28

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: Atlanta at New Orleans ESPN

7:05 p.m.: Memphis at Portland ESPN/Root

Golf

7 a.m.: LEPGA Tour: Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic Golf

Golf, college

Noon: East Lake Cup: Match Play Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Boston at Florida NHL

5:30 p.m.: Las Vegas at Dallas Root

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Edmonton TNT

MMA

5 p.m.: PFL: Championship ESPN2

Soccer, men

11:45 a.m.: SPFL: Celtic at Hibernian CBS Sports

5:30 p.m.: MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Sporting KC FS1

Volleyball, college women

3 p.m.: Kentucky at Tennessee ESPNU

5 p.m.: Texas Tech at Kansas State ESPNU

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: The Paul Petrino Show 1080-AM

Baseball, MLB World Series

4 p.m.: Atlanta at Houston 700-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.