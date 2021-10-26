On the Air
UPDATED: Tue., Oct. 26, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
7:30 p.m.: FIM Motocross: The MX2 CBS Sports
8:30 p.m.: FIM Motocross: The MXGP CBS Sports
Baseball, MLB World Series
5 p.m.: Atlanta at Houston Fox 28
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: Atlanta at New Orleans ESPN
7:05 p.m.: Memphis at Portland ESPN/Root
Golf
7 a.m.: LEPGA Tour: Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic Golf
Golf, college
Noon: East Lake Cup: Match Play Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Boston at Florida NHL
5:30 p.m.: Las Vegas at Dallas Root
7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Edmonton TNT
MMA
5 p.m.: PFL: Championship ESPN2
Soccer, men
11:45 a.m.: SPFL: Celtic at Hibernian CBS Sports
5:30 p.m.: MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Sporting KC FS1
Volleyball, college women
3 p.m.: Kentucky at Tennessee ESPNU
5 p.m.: Texas Tech at Kansas State ESPNU
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: The Paul Petrino Show 1080-AM
Baseball, MLB World Series
4 p.m.: Atlanta at Houston 700-AM
All events subject to change
