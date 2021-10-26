By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

James M. Siedenburg and Andrea M. Gausmann, both of Greenacres.

Colton B. Wardle and Clarice R. Davis, both of Cheney.

Mitchell S. Swyt and Alyxandria N. Taylor, both of Fort Collins, Colorado.

David S. Wall and Rebekah E. J. Wright, both of Spokane.

Matthew J. Leonard and Allison L. Cotumaccio, both of Spokane.

Martin W. B. Suarez and Lindsey M. Kornowske, both of Spokane.

Dennis C. Barrett and Denyce M. Jackson, both of Spokane Valley.

Jacob A. Geldbach and Shannon N. Stommes, both of Spokane.

Michael L. Gaffaney and Tammy D. Calcinari, both of Spokane.

Alec J. Barnett and Brianna M. Kelly, both of Liberty Lake.

Gordon E. Lenhard and Olena Flehontova, both of Spokane Valley.

Angel N. Garcia Flores, of Spokane Valley, and Beatriz A. Gonzales, Rathdrum.

Hillary J. Hanich and Jozi G. Puttock-Barnes, both of Spokane.

Tyler M. Rosslow and Alexandria C. Lagasa, both of Spokane Valley.

Dillion S. Barber, of Moses Lake, and Sabrina L. Loader, of Spokane.

Noah E. Williams, of Spokane, and Hailey T. Kratzer, of Nine Mile Falls.

Phillip T. Fishburn, of Spokane Valley, and Monica G. Ripple, of Spokane.

Joel M. Rogel and Alexandria B. Salvo, both of Spokane.

Jesse A. Yarber and Jeanne M. Early, both of Spokane.

Travis Williams and Brooke Williams, both of Newman Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

Marriage dissolutions granted

Mack, Travis D. and Jesse M.

Mohamed, Haitham H. and Leonetti, Lindsay J.

Short, Brett A. and Gutierrez, Beatriz

Quintana, Susan D. and Jazzareth R.

Adams, Arthur C. and Martha L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Misty D. Perkins, 34; 23 days in jail with credit given for 23 days served, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Cetiva D. Thompson, 20; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Brent A. Chapman, 30; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to money laundering and third-degree theft.

Daniel J. Stark, 33; restitution to be determined, no penalties, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Taeyler A. Ramshaw, 29; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to false statement/alternations/forgeries-certificate of title.

Ian A. Anderson, 37; $1,310.58 restitution, four months in jail with credit given for 55 days served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Susan M. J. Johnson, also known as Susan M. Johnson, 21; restitution to be determined, three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft and unlawful possession of payment instruments.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Cheyenne R. Ford, 26; 288 days in jail with credit given for 288 days served, after pleading guilty to prisoner possession controlled substance.

Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren

Duston Majmeto, 22; 14 months in prison with credit given for 25 days served, after pleading guilty third-degree assault.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Katilyn J. Corkins, 20; $5,609.25 restitution, 14 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft and first-degree theft.

Nathan D. Mora, 32; $15 fine, 30 months in a prison-based alternative, 30 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Carol A. Hampton, 64; $750 fine, one day in jail, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Maxwell A. Kostenyuk, 23; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated and hit and run unattended complicity.

Rebekah G. Nicholson, 33; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Anthony R. Ramiez, 19; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Joshua R. Suddick-Reyes, 31; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Michelle L. Tulleners, 43; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Kurt M. Whisman, 23; $500 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Christopher A. Sevey, 27; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Douglas E. Phares, 58; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless endangerment.

Tyquon J. White, 38; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.