Prep roundup: Lakeside, Freeman advance to District 7 1A volleyball title match

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from across Eastern Washington.

Volleyball

Lakeside 3, Colville 0: Jessica Stires had 17 kills, Jade Christianson had 28 assists and the Eagles (16-1) swept the Crimson Hawks (8-9) in a District 7 1A semifinal match.

Ashne’a Anderson led Colville with 11 kills and an ace.

Lakeside will host Freeman in the district title match on Saturday. Colville faces Medical Lake in the district third-place match.

Colville 3, Deer Park 1: Mckenna Reggear had 13 kills with five blocks and the Crimson Hawks (8-8) eliminated the Stags (9-7) in a District 7 1A first-round match at Lakeside HS. Olivia Ortner added 36 assists for Colville. Allison Feist recorded 15 digs and four aces for Deer Park.

Freeman 3, Medical Lake 0: The Scotties (14-3) swept the Cardinals (8-7) in a District 7 1A semifinal.

Medical Lake 3, Newport 0: The Cardinals (8-6) topped the Grizzlies (3-12) in a District 7 1A first-round match.

Chewelah 3, St. George’s 0: Laynie Haskell had nine aces, seven kills, and two blocks and the Cougars (5-4) swept the visiting Dragons (1-11) in a Northeast 2B match. Mia Bellevue helped Chewelah with 28 assists.

Pomeroy 3, Tekoa-Rosalia 0: Jillian Herres had seven aces with nine assists and the Pirates (7-4, 3-3) swept the visiting Timberwolves (0-7, 0-7) in a Southeast 1B match. Elizabeth Ruchert added seven kills for Pomeroy. Emily Kramer led Tekoa-Rosalia with three kills, three aces and three digs.