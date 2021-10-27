Reader photo: Soaking in the seasonal change

Ernie Robeson took this photo of Jerry Robeson standing on Abercrombie Mountain on Oct. 17.

“The western larch trees were awesome in their golden color from the top of Abercrombie Mountain, second highest in Eastern Washington at 7,308 feet, only Gypsy Peak in Pend Oreille County is 2 feet higher,” Robeson wrote. “In the photo is Jerry Robeson, 64, looking north toward Old Glory Mountain and Rossland, B.C., in the far distance at center of picture.”

