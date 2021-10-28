Is Spokane ready for Trailer Trash Tammy?

When Chelcie Lynn started posting videos on Vine as Trailer Trash Tammy nine years ago, the irreverent humorist never thought anything would come of it.

“I had no expectations,” Lynn said while calling from Portland. “Who knew that I would get an audience from what I posted?” The San Diego native’s shorts are unpredictable, politically incorrect and at times hilarious.

Some of the clips are scripted and some, such as Lynn’s stops at fast food drive-thru’s, are captured in the moment. “I love the improv that happens when I’m ordering food,” Lynn said. “I love the unpredictability.”

Lynn, 34, crosses the line often, which sets her apart from many of her peers. “I like to take chances, and my goal is to be funny,” Lynn said. “I’m not afraid to do what I do. The problem today is that everyone is afraid of getting canceled. It’s unreal. Hopefully, that ends soon.

“I never gave a damn about any trouble I might get into. When I write a joke, I’m not afraid of offending people. I love being Tammy since she’s crude, ridiculous and wild.”

The Tammy persona was inspired by what Lynn has experienced and one of her favorite films. “This whole thing has been so random,” Lynn said. “It comes from what I know and me just having fun with it. But I also draw from Charlize Theron in the movie ‘Monster.’ ”

Theron portrays the late serial killer Aileen Wuornos in her Oscar-winning role. “I took her mannerisms and look and passed it on to Tammy,” Lynn said.

Lynn, who quit her job as a supermarket baker four years ago, is amusing in her clips as an outrageous Uber driver and a scream while showing how to haggle for a Craigslist item.

“People are into it, which is awesome,” Lynn said. Lynn, who will perform Friday and Saturday at the Spokane Comedy Club, is taking the next step, which is honing her skills as a comic. However, Lynn is a neophyte as a standup.

“I’m still new at this,” Lynn said. “I did just one show before the pandemic. I did a 15-minute set in front of agents and managers, and we planned a full tour, but it didn’t happen due to the pandemic. It gave me time to prepare for this tour.”

Expect Lynn to deliver anecdotes as Trailer Trash Tammy. The long-form stories have punchlines. Expect Lynn to stick with the script since she’s not quite comfortable bantering with the audience yet.

“I don’t do a ton of crowd work,” Lynn said. “I’m still nervous. If I do crowd work, I might forget my set. But I’m getting better at this. Just let me get some miles under my feet. When you come out to the show in Spokane, you’ll see the start of my standup career. I’m sure I’ll be that much different in the future.”