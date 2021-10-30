Undermanned Spokane loses to visiting Everett 4-1

By Kevin Dudley For The Spokesman-Review

A night after being down two key forwards, the Spokane Chiefs were out two more Saturday night, duct taping a lineup with 10 true forwards, one defenseman-turned-forward, and seven defensemen.

Against a stingy defense that Everett seemingly ices every season, it was a recipe for disappointment as the Chiefs dropped a 4-1 decision to the visiting Silvertips.

Michal Gut had two goals for Everett and Koen MacInnes stopped 14 of 15 Spokane shots. Manny Panghli got the start for the second night in a row for Spokane and stopped 25 of 29 shots. Panghli is the main guy in net while no. 1 goaltender Mason Beaupit nurses an injury.

Despite the final score, Spokane head coach Adam Maglio liked his team’s effort and counterpunch.

“Our effort was there overall. That’s a very good team and we’re missing some key pieces,” he said. “Our compete was good. Our execution needs to be better and we need to find a way to generate more offense.”

The 15 shots won’t be enough against most teams, especially Everett. The Chiefs’ chances were limited and they went scoreless on three power play opportunities, including one late that would have helped them creep back into the game.

The Chiefs didn’t get their first shot on net until the 9:45 mark of the first period, and only had three shots on net the entire first period. They would only get five and seven shots on net in the second and third periods, respectively.

“(Everett) is in your face and they get above the puck all over the ice,” Maglio said of Everett. “Their D have extremely good gaps and they’re hard. They don’t give you time and space. It comes down to puck management and you know you won’t get a lot of chances. When you get them you have to execute.”

Everett broke the ice at 3:44 of the first when Ryan Hofer stuffed in a wraparound attempt in a scramble in front of Panghli. The Silvertips got some cushion in the second when Austin Roest deflected a point shot past Panghli. Michal Gut provided insurance a little more than a minute later to make it 3-0 Everett.

The Chiefs got one back at 12:15 of the second when Blake Swetlikoff roofed one over MacInnes to get Spokane on the board. Gut scored his second of the game at 16:25 of the third.

Spokane’s depleted lineup forced Maglio to move defenseman Ben Bonni to right wing. That’s not an ideal situation, but Spokane had no other choice. Maglio praised Bonni for stepping up.

“I thought he did a real good job up front tonight,” he said. “He’s played limited time at forward in his hockey career probably. I don’t think it (affects) the lines. It’s harder for that individual player who’s not used to playing that position. I thought Ben did a great job of it tonight and we got some quality minutes out of him.”

Panghli once again faced a tough opponent and a depleted lineup in front of him. Despite that, he never looked overwhelmed.

Maglio indicated Panghli will play plenty of minutes this season and his next start will depend on Beaupit’s availability and recovery from an undisclosed injury.

The same two teams are back on the Spokane Arena ice Nov. 5 and 6.